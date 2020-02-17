Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 North American Tour Due to Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his 2020 North American tour dates. The Prince of Darkness will use this free time to continue recovering from a variety of ailments he’s been suffering from since early last year.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year," Osbourne said. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans. I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

Ozzy Osbourne Canceled 2020 North American Tour Dates

May 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
May 29 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
May 31 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
June 2 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 4 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 6 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Park Stadium
June 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 13 - Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
June 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
June 18 - Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre
June 20 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena
June 24 - St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 26 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
June 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
July 1 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest
July 3 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
July 7 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
July 9 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 11 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
July 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
July 17 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
July 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 25 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
July 29 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 31 - Las Vegas, Calif. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

