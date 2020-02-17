Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 North American Tour Due to Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his 2020 North American tour dates. The Prince of Darkness will use this free time to continue recovering from a variety of ailments he’s been suffering from since early last year.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year," Osbourne said. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans. I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

Ozzy Osbourne Canceled 2020 North American Tour Dates

May 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

May 29 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

May 31 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

June 2 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 4 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 6 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Park Stadium

June 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 13 - Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

June 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

June 18 - Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre

June 20 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena

June 24 - St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 26 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

June 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 1 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest

July 3 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 7 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

July 9 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 11 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

July 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

July 17 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

July 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 25 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

July 29 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31 - Las Vegas, Calif. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena