There are supergroups, and there are super damn songs. Ozzy Osbourne has just dropped a new song, the self-titled track from his upcoming album Ordinary Man, and it features legendary pianist Elton John, Guns N' Roses duo Slash and Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Ozzy says of the new track, "It all just came together. Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man,' it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

Smith, who is featured on the whole album along with McKagan and producer and guitarist Andrew Watt, explained how the group went about recruiting the Rocketman and Slash for the song in an episode of Sirius XM Volume's Volume West. Slash contributed a solo to the second single "Straight to Hell," but they initially wanted him for "Ordinary Man" because it's more of a melodic, Beatles-esque song.

"It's 'November Rain'-ish, but it's not. It's a good song, and [Slash] plays beautifully on it," Smith enthused. "And then we decided, 'Well it has a piano. Who's a really good piano player? I don't know'... Let's get the Rocketman!"

It gets even better — John sings a verse on the song as well.

"It's fucking awesome," the drummer teased again. "These two iconic, legendary English fucking rockers that have been through it all are singing about the end of their lives — 'I don't wanna die an ordinary man' — it's fucking great."

Check out the lyrics for the song below:

I was unprepared for fame

Then everybody knew my name

No more lonely nights it’s all for you

I have traveled many miles

I’ve seen tears and I’ve seen smiles

Just remember that it’s all for you Don’t forget me as the colors fade

When the lights go down it’s just an empty stage

Ok

Yes I’ve been a bad guy

Been higher than the blue sky

And the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man

I made momma cry

Don’t know why I’m still alive

Yes the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man Many times I lost control

They tried to kill my rock n roll

Just remember I’m still here for you I don’t wanna say goodbye

When I do you’ll be alright

After all I did it all for you Don’t forget me as the colors fade

When the lights go down it’s just an empty stage

Ok

Yes I’ve been a bad guy

Been higher than the blue sky

And the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man

I made momma cry

Don’t know why I’m still alive

Yes the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man Yes I’ve been a bad guy

Been higher than the blue sky

And the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man

I made momma cry

Don’t know why I’m still alive

Yes the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man

The Ordinary Man album will arrive on Feb. 21. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

The disc will be available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a unique code that will allow the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over 300 Ozzy prizes (including an official Ozzy laminate to get into any show on the 2020 No More Tour 2 meet and greets with Ozzy, a gift certificate to the Ozzy global store and much more!) All details on the sweepstakes can be found at www.ozzy.com.

Listen to "Ordinary Man" and watch the full SiriusXM clip with Chad Smith below.

Ozzy Osbourne, "Ordinary Man" Feat. Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne, Ordinary Man Album Art

Epic Records