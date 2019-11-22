Ozzy Osbourne Releases Video for ‘Straight to Hell’ [Update]
Ozzy Osbourne has debuted "Straight to Hell," the second single off his forthcoming album, Ordinary Man. The track features a guest appearance from Guns N' Roses legend Slash and can be heard toward the bottom of the page.
Much like the first single, "Under the Graveyard," this new jam firmly places Ozzy in the current from the jump-cut songwriting approach to the polished, modern production. There's a warring energy between the singer and the instrumentation, which drops the fuzzed out distortion and pendular riffing to give Ozzy the spotlight before these facets collide over the chorus.
Joining Ozzy's studio bandmates Duff McKagan (bass, Guns N' Roses), Chad Smith (drums, Red Hot Chili Peppers) and producer Andrew Watt (guitar) on "Straight to Hell" is Slash, who contributes a thrilling solo toward the end of the track.
Read along with the lyrics while listening to the song below.
Alright now
C’mon now
You’re flying higher than a kite tonight
You’ve took the hit and now you feel alright
You’re dance be death so we must celebrate
I’ll make you scream
I’ll make you defecate
Straight to Hell tonight
We’re going straight to hell
Straight to Hell tonight
I’ll make you lie
I’ll make you steal and kill
I’ll make you crawl until your final thrill
enjoy the ride I’ll plant my bitter seed
You’ll kill yourself and I will watch you bleed
Straight to Hell tonight
We’re going straight to hell
Straight to Hell tonight
Straight to Hell tonight
We’re going straight to hell
Straight to Hell tonight
Something is missing
And you don’t know why
Deeper in the darkness
You will hide
Alright now
Alright now
Straight to Hell tonight
We’re going straight to hell
Straight to Hell tonight
Straight to Hell tonight
We’re going straight to hell
Straight to Hell tonight
No other details have emerged regarding Ordinary Man, Ozzy's first full length solo album since 2010's Scream. Sharon Osbourne did say the record would be out in January, but no formal announced has been made.
After taking the year to recover from illness and a nasty fall at home, the Prince of Darkness is poised for his return to the stage next year as he aims to finish his "No More Tours 2" farewell run. He'll be hitting Europe with Judas Priest and has a North American tour with Marilyn Manson on the books too.
Update: Osbourne has now released the official video for "Straight to Hell." Have a look in the player below.
