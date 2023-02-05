Brandi Carlile Wins Best Rock Song at 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile has won the 2023 Grammy award for Best Rock Song.
The award was announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.
“Oh my god! It’s amazing,” exclaimed Carlile after winning her second Grammy of the night. first picking up a Grammy for Best Rock Performance, “I’ll never be the same.”
During the second speech she saluted the mothers, then explaining as she singled out her mother Teresa, “Mom, I gotta thank you for telling me to stop singing so angry. I obviously ignored that like I ignored everything you told me to do, but I cut my hair and I learned how to scream and I just won a Grammy for a rock ’n’ roll song.”
See the complete list of this year's Best Rock Song nominees below.
2023 Grammys - Best Rock Song Nominees
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
- Turnstile, "Blackout"
- Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses"
- The War on Drugs, "Harmonia's Dream"
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck, "Patient Number 9"
