Brandi Carlile Wins Best Rock Performance at 2023 Grammy Awards

Brandi Carlile has won the 2023 Grammy award for Best Rock Performance.

The award was announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.

“Let’s rock and roll, man," exclaimed an exuberant Carlile, before adding, “I can’t tell you how much this means to us. We were born and raised in Seattle and when I met these guys 22 years ago [Hanseroth twins] we decided to get in a van and be a band together. I met them and they were covered in Ramones tattoos and had never even played an acoustic guitar and then this happened.”

She and the brothers thanked their fans and their families as well as Shooter Jennings, Dave Cobb, the full band and their label Elektra among others.

See the complete list of this year's Best Rock Performance nominees below.

2023 Grammys - Best Rock Performance Nominees

Bryan Adams, "So Happy It Hurts"

Beck, "Old Man"

The Black Keys, "Wild Child"

Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses"

Idles, "Crawl!"

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck, "Patient Number 9"

Turnstile, "Holiday"

