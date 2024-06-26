Flea to Appear on Spin-Off of Huge Kids TV Show, More Musicians Taking Part

A kids TV show that was once a hit for Nickelodeon is getting a second life thanks to a spin-off filled with notable musicians.

Yo Gabba Gabba! first popped up on TV screens in 2007 thanks to creators Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz. Jacobs was best known at the time as the lead singer of the Aquabats, a California-based ska punk band that dresses as super heroes and fights creatures while performing on stage. Schultz also has worked closely with the band in the past.

With Yo Gabba Gabba!, creatures from the minds of Jacobs and Schultz were more of the friendly variety as the musical show was aimed at kids. The series became a hit, leading to an eight-year run on the children's network.

Now, the quirky characters are ready to return in the upcoming spin-off, Yo Gabba GabbaLand! The series is scheduled to land on Apple TV+ on Aug. 9.

"Your favorite friends are back," touts a trailer for the new series, which features several familiar faces from the original series.

Along with its characters, what helped make Yo Gabba Gabba! unique was its wide-variety of musical guests. The show's original run featured everyone from My Chemical Romance and Taking Back Sunday to Devo and Weezer.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! looks to do the same with several big names already featured in the trailer for the show. Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers is getting a turn on the show along with indie rocker Kurt Vile and members of Portugal. The Man.

Flea is no stranger to children's entertainment having voiced several animated characters during his career outside of music. Among those was "Jake" in the recently released animated movie Inside Out 2.

