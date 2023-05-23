Watch Kirk Hammett, Johnny Depp + Billy Gibbons Unite at Jeff Beck Tribute Concert

It's difficult to find a more respected or influential guitar than Jeff Beck, and the love for the late musician was on display Monday night (May 22) at London's Royal Albert Hall during a special tribute concert. One of the night's highlights found Metallica's Kirk Hammett and ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons stepping in to join singer-guitarist Johnny Depp on their rendition of Beck's "Isolation," as seen in the video below.

Depp, who had been playing shows with Beck just prior to the guitarist's death, walked to the stage, noting, "Bless your hearts, this is a beautiful turnout for Mr. Jeff," then laughingly adding, "He would have been mortified." Gibbons and Hammett were then welcomed to the stage, as the musicians then performed "Isolation" for the crowd with Depp handling vocals.

The event was a star-studded affair with a second show scheduled for this evening. Among the other guests playing during the evening were Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr., Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, John McLaughlin, Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart, Doyle Bramhall, Joss Stone, Imelda May and more.

Many of those players joined together later in the night for a cover of "Going Down" that can also be seen below.

Beck died on Jan. 11 at the age of 78. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss," read a message confirming his passing.

His Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career included time spent with The Yardbirds, Jeff Beck Group and as a solo artist. Prior to his passing, the guitarist had appeared on Ozzy Osbourne's most recent album, Patient No. 9.

Kirk Hammett, Johnny Depp + Billy F. Gibbons Play Jeff Beck's "Isolation" at London's Royal Albert Hall

Jeff Beck Tribute Show Performers Unite for All-Star Finale on "Going Down"