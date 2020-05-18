10 Most Pissed Off + Wholesome Corpsegrinder Moments

Cannibal Corpse vocalist George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher is a man of extremes. Not only is he one of death metal’s most brutal vocalists, but he’s one of the genre’s nicest humans as well. Here’s five examples of both.

If you learn one thing from this compilation, don’t throw anything at Corpsegrinder while he’s performing. His most vicious side comes out when he’s in performance mode, sometimes threatening to destroy people from the stage. “I’ll fucking kill you. I’ll kill your fucking mother. I’ll kill your fucking father and make him fuck your dead mother. Don’t fuck with me,” he said at one festival show.

The more peaceful side of Corpsegrinder is just as lovable, as evidenced by a Metal Injection video where he went clearance shopping at Target. After playing with barking toy puppies, he ventured to the LEGO aisle, where he admitted he’d buy every single box of Batman and Marvel LEGOs if they were on clearance.

If you’re a World of Warcraft gamer, don’t let Corpsegrinder know if you’re part of the Alliance. He explained, “There are times when somebody fucking kills my guy and I’m like, ‘If I could just reach through the computer, I would punch that fucker’s lights out right now.’ Bam! Punch you in your fucking head.”

For the entire compilation of pissed off and wholesome moments from George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher, check out the Loud List below.