POLL: What’s the Best Bon Jovi Album? – VOTE NOW

It doesn't get much bigger than Bon Jovi when it comes to hard rock. The band has been releasing albums since 1984 and at nearly 40 years into their career, they've amassed 15 big studio albums.



It took a little bit for Bon Jovi to gain their footing, dropping 1984's self-titled album and the follow-up 7800° Fahrenheit with marginal success. But in 1986, the music world caught up with them as their Slippery When Wet album shot to No. 1 and they never looked back. They finished the decade on top with 1988's New Jersey album.

The band kept things going in the '90s, crossing over to the pop charts and evolving their sound with 1992's Keep the Faith and 1995's These Days. And they maintained their chart dominance in the 2000s with 2000's Crush, 2002's Bounce, 2005's Have a Nice Day, 2007's Lost Highway and 2009's The Circle, enjoying the most prolific decade of their career.

Bon Jovi's popularity slowed a bit in the 2010s, with the releases of 2013's What About Now, 2015's Burning Bridges and 2016's This House Is Not for Sale, but they enjoyed a bit of a rebound with 2020's aptly titled 2020.

That's a lot of great music that resulted in an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

