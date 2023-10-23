POLL: What’s the Best Bush Album? – VOTE NOW

By the mid-'90s, grunge was no longer just an American thing. In fact, U.K. rockers Bush made an immediate imprint on the genre with their late 1994 album Sixteen Stone and kept it going, evolving their sound as one of the hottest acts of the late '90s. Singer Gavin Rossdale has kept things going with a revised lineup through current day, continuing to crank out great Bush albums. But which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

So let's start where it all began, at the end of 1994 with the Sixteen Stone album that dominated the airwaves over the next year. Such instant classics as "Everything Zen," "LIttle Things," "Comedown," "Glycerine" and "Machinehead" populated their debut effort.

Wasting little time, the band quickly returned and kept the momentum going with 1996's Razorblade Suitcase,' giving us "Swallowed," "Greedy Fly" and "Cold Contagious" among others. Their third album put a great cap on their initial decade with The Science of Things giving us "The Chemicals Between Us," "Warm Machine" and "Letting the Cables Sleep."

The band's first era concluded with 2001's Golden State, that yielded "The People That We Love" and "Inflatable." After a hiatus in which Rossdale formed the one-off band Institute and issued a solo album, the singer reclaimed the Bush name and made a big comeback with 2011's The Sea of Memories that gave us "The Sound of Winter," "Baby Come Home" and "Afterlife."

From there, Bush have been quite active over the past decade. Man on the Run gave us "The Only Way Out" and the title track, Black and White Rainbows yielded "Mad Love," "The Beat of Your Heart" and "This Is War" and 2020's The Kingdom struck with "Flowers on a Grave," the title track and "Quicksand." Rounding out their output, the band issued The Art of Survival in 2022 featuring "More Than Machines," "Heavy Is the Ocean" and "All Things Must Change."

READ MORE: Bush's Gavin Rossdale Discusses His Brutal Songwriting Process With Loudwire Nights

That's quite an impressive run for Bush, who have now recorded more records in their second act than their first. But which of these records is the best? Here's your chance to let us know by ranking each album below to help determine the winner.

Then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Ozzy Osbourne solo album was voted the best, and hear three songs from our recent poll.

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.