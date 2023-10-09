POLL: What’s the Best Led Zeppelin Album? – VOTE NOW

We've got an absolute classic for you today. Led Zeppelin were the kings of hard rock in the '70s,

But which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

After hitting the road in the fall of 1968, Led Zeppelin first arrived with new music at the top of 1969, releasing their self-titled debut album. It featured "Good Times Bad Times," "Communication Breakdown" "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You," "Dazed and Confused" and more. By the fall of 1969, they cranked out their second album, Led Zeppelin II, featuring "Whole Lotta Love," "Ramble On," "Moby Dick," "Thank You" and more.

Taking a little longer, Led Zeppelin gave us Led Zeppelin III in the fall of 1970, serving up such new favorites as "Immigrant Song," "Since I've Been Loving You," "Gallows Pole" and "Celebration Day." And fall 1971's Led Zeppelin IV, ended their numeric album titles, while giving us "Rock and Roll," "Black Dog," "Stairway to Heaven" and "Going to California" among others.

Taking their longest break yet, Led Zeppelin returned with 1973's Houses of the Holy, featuring "The Song Remains the Same," "Rain Song," "Over the Hills and Far Away," "D'yer Ma'ker" and "Dancing Days." In 1975, they'd return with their sixth album, Physical Graffiti, giving us "Trampled Under Foot," "Kashmir," "In My Time of Dying" and "In the Light."

A quick turnaround gave us Presence in 1976, featuring "Candy Store Rock," "Achilles Last Stand" and "Nobody's Fault But Mine." The group would finish out their studio album run in 1979 with In Through the Out Door, featuring "All My Love," "Fool in the Rain" and "In the Evening."

READ MORE: The Most Shocking Rock + Metal Moments of the '70s

Sadly, John Bonham's 1980 death brought the band's career to a conclusion, with the group opting not to continue without their thunderous drummer. But they left behind a dominant run of rock albums as their legacy. But which of these albums is their best work?

You've got a chance to rate each of the records below, helping us to determine which one is the best. Then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Soundgarden album was voted the best, and hear three songs from our recent poll.

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.