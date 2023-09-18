POLL: What’s the Best Nirvana Album? – VOTE NOW

Such classic tunes, but sadly such a short career! Still, there's no denying the impact that Nirvana made over their abbreviated stint as grunge icons. They amassed three studio albums, but which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Nirvana made their initial imprint on the music scene in 1989, delivering the raw yet promising debut album Bleach, which gave us such standouts as "About a Girl," "Blew," "Negative Creep" and the Shocking Blue cover, "Love Buzz." The album was recorded with Chad Channing on drums and Jason Everman adding additional guitar.

Their lineup would change, with Everman and Channing exiting and the band going as a trio with new drummer Dave Grohl on their 1991 sophomore set, Nevermind. The game-changing album launched "Smells Like Teen Spirit," which is often credited as the song that signaled the grunge arrival and takeover of the music industry. "Come as You Are," "In Bloom," "Lithium" and "Something in the Way" have also earned plenty of airplay over the years.

The band's third album, In Utero, kept the momentum going in 1993. "Heart-Shaped Box" was a chart-topping single, followed by "Rape Me," "All Apologies" and "Pennyroyal Tea." Sadly, Kurt Cobain would take his own life while the band was still in the midst of promoting the record, but that hasn't stopped it from achieving five-times platinum status.

