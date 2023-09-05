Nirvana Add 53 Previously Unreleased Tracks to ‘In Utero’ 30th Anniversary Reissue

It's that time! Some of the '90s biggest albums are hitting the 30 year mark, and Nirvana's In Utero certainly qualifies. And to mark the occasion, a new 30th anniversary reissue of the band's third studio album is set to arrive with an impressive 53 new previously unreleased tracks.

The band faced the seemingly impossible task of following up the groundbreaking success of their 1991 sophomore set, Nevermind and set about doing so with acclaimed producer Steve Albini, who oversaw the band's 1993 set, In Utero. The album, unsurprisingly, debuted at No. 1 after its Sept. 21, 1993 release, and while it may never catch the sales success of Nevermind, it has been certified six times platinum.

As we approach the 30th anniversary, an Oct. 27 release has been set for tne new special 30th anniversary reissue, with 53 previously unreleased tracks helping to flesh out the retrospection on the In Utero era for the band. The cuts include two never before released Nirvana concerts from the In Utero tour that now stand alongside the album's classic and newly remastered originals.

In the unreleased material, fans will now get to hear Nirvana Live in Los Angeles, which was recorded in 1993, and the group's final Live in Seattle concert in 1994. Plus, the set includes six bonus live tracks recorded in Rome, Springfield and New York. Seattle producer and engineer Jack Endino—who helmed the band’s 1988 debut Bleach—reconstructed the live tracks from stereo soundboard tapes for this year’s reissue.

Additionally, In Utero’s original 12 songs, along with five bonus tracks and B-sides, have been newly remastered from the original analog master stereo tapes by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services—who assisted Albini as the only other engineer at the original sessions.

The reissues will arrive in multiple formats, including a limited edition 8LP Super Deluxe Box Set, a 5CD Super Deluxe Box Set, a 1LP + 10" edition, a 2CD Deluxe Edition and a Digital Super Deluxe Edition. The track listings for sets can be found toward the bottom of this post.

It should also be noted that the physical Super Deluxe Edition box sets boast a removable front-cover acrylic panel with the album’s iconic Angel; a 48-page hardcover book with unreleased photos; a 20-page newly designed fanzine; a Los Angeles tour poster lithograph by hot rod artist Coop; replicas of the 1993 record store promo Angel mobile, three gig fliers, two ticket stubs for Los Angeles and Seattle, an All-Access tour laminate, and four cloth sticky tour backstage passes: Press, Photo, After Show, and Local Crew.

Pre-orders / pre-saves for the Nirvana 30th Anniversary In Utero reissue are available here.

Meanwhile, through the online stores uDiscovermusic.com and SoundofVinyl.com, there will be a limited edition Super Deluxe Edition set that comes with a Nirvana acrylic stand to display their angel-on-acrylic panel included in both boxset configurations.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Says Listening to Nirvana's 'In Utero' Makes His Skin Crawl

Nirvana's In Utero in Stats

As stated, Nirvana's In Utero debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart upon its 1993 arrival. The album yielded a trio of singles - "Heart-Shaped Box," "All Apologies" and "Pennyroyal Tea." "Heart-Shaped Box" topped the Alternative Airplay chart and hit No. 4 for Mainstream Rock. Like it's predecessor, "All Apologies" also topped the Alternative Airplay chart while peaking at No. 4 on the Mainstream Rock chart. "Pennyroyal Tea" topped Billboard's Hot Singles Sales chart.

The album finished 1993 as the No. 74 album of the year on the Billboard 200 chart, but gained momentum after Kurt Cobain's death and was the No. 33 album on Billboard's year-end 200 chart in 1994.

Nirvana, "Heart-Shaped Box"

Nirvana, In Utero Vinyl Deluxe Box Set

LP 1

IN UTERO

Original Album Remastered

SIDE 1

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

SIDE 2

1. Very Ape

2. Milk It

3. Pennyroyal Tea

4. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

5. tourette’s

6. All Apologies

LP 2:

BONUS TRACKS & B-SIDES

Remastered

SIDE 1

1. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip

2. Marigold

3. Sappy

4. Moist Vagina

5. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

BONUS LIVE 1993/1994

SIDE 2

1. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*

2. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*

3. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*

4. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*

5. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*

6. tourette’s (Live in New York)*

LP 3-5

LIVE IN LOS ANGELES

Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

SIDE 1

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

SIDE 2

1. Come As You Are*

2. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

3. Sliver*

4. Dumb*

SIDE 3

1. In Bloom*

2. About A Girl*

3. Lithium*

4. Pennyroyal Tea*

SIDE 4

1. School*

2. Polly*

3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*

4. Rape Me*

5. Territorial Pissings*

SIDE 5

1. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

2. The Man Who Sold The World*

3. All Apologies*

4. On A Plain*

SIDE 6

1. Heart-Shaped Box

2. Blew*

3. Feedback Jam*

LP 6-8

LIVE IN SEATTLE

Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

SIDE 1

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

SIDE 2

1. Come As You Are*

2. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

3. Sliver*

4. Dumb*

SIDE 3

1. In Bloom*

2. About A Girl*

3. Lithium*

4. Pennyroyal Tea*

SIDE 4

1. School*

2. Polly*

3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*

4. Milk It

5. Rape Me*

SIDE 5

1. Territorial Pissings*

2. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

3. The Man Who Sold The World*

4. All Apologies*

SIDE 6

1. On A Plain*

2. Scentless Apprentice*

3. Heart-Shaped Box*

4. Blew*

* Previously unreleased

IN UTERO: 30TH ANNIVERSARY (5-CD SUPER DELUXE)

The 5CD Super Deluxe features the album + 5 B-sides & bonus tracks newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes, 2 complete concerts from Los Angeles ’93 & Seattle ‘94 plus 6 bonus live songs from the tour – 72 total tracks – 53 unreleased tracks. Bonus items: an angel-on-acrylic panel; 48-pg book with unreleased photos; new 20-pg fanzine; LA gig poster litho; 2 ticket stubs; replicas of the promo angel mobile, 3 gig flyers, all-access tour laminate & 4 backstage passes.

CD 1

IN UTERO

Original Album Remastered

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

7. Very Ape

8. Milk It

9. Pennyroyal Tea

10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

11. tourette’s

12. All Apologies

BONUS TRACKS & B-SIDES

Remastered

13. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip

14. Marigold

15. Sappy

16. Moist Vagina

17. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

CD 2 & 3

LIVE IN LOS ANGELES

Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

CD 2

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

5. Come As You Are*

6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

7. Sliver*

8. Dumb*

9. In Bloom*

10. About A Girl*

11. Lithium*

12. Pennyroyal Tea*

CD 3

1. School*

2. Polly*

3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*

4. Rape Me*

5. Territorial Pissings*

6. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

7. The Man Who Sold The World*

8. All Apologies*

9. On A Plain*

10. Heart-Shaped Box

11. Blew*

12. Feedback Jam*

CD 4 & 5

LIVE IN SEATTLE

Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

CD 4

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

5. Come As You Are*

6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

7. Sliver*

8. Dumb*

9. In Bloom*

10. About A Girl*

11. Lithium*

12. Pennyroyal Tea*

CD 5

1. School*

2. Polly*

3. Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle*

4. Milk It

5. Rape Me*

6. Territorial Pissings*

7. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

8. The Man Who Sold The World*

9. All Apologies*

10. On A Plain*

11. Scentless Apprentice*

12. Heart-Shaped Box*

13. Blew*

BONUS LIVE 1993/1994

14. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*

15. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*

16. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*

17. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*

18. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*

19. tourette’s (Live in New York)*

* Previously unreleased

IN UTERO: 30TH ANNIVERSARY (2-cd deluxe edition)

The 2CD Deluxe Edition features the album newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes plus 14 previously unreleased live tracks from the ‘93/’94 In Utero tour. Each song on In Utero is represented with a live performance from Los Angeles, Springfield, Rome, New York & Seattle plus two cover songs widely played throughout the tour: The Vaselines’ “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam” & David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold The World.” Housed in a softpak with newly designed 20-pg booklet.

CD 1

IN UTERO

Original Album Remastered

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

7. Very Ape

8. Milk It

9. Pennyroyal Tea

10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

11. tourette’s

12. All Apologies

CD 2

LIVE 1993/1994

1. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*

2. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*

3. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*

4. Rape Me (Live in Seattle)*

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle (Live in Seattle)*

6. Dumb (Live in Los Angeles)*

7. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*

8. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*

9. Pennyroyal Tea (Live in Los Angeles)*

10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter (Live in Los Angeles)*

11. tourette’s (Live in New York)*

12. All Apologies (Live in Los Angeles)*

13. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam (Live in Seattle)*

14. The Man Who Sold The World (Live in Seattle)*

* Previously unreleased

IN UTERO: 30TH ANNIVERSARY (LIMITED EDITION 1LP + 10 INCH)

Pressed on 180-gram vinyl plus 5 B-sides & bonus tracks pressed on a 10-inch, all tracks have been newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog tapes by original album engineer Bob Weston. Original album artwork has been expanded to a premium tip-on gatefold jacket for the first time with new 10-inch jacket art.

IN UTERO Remastered – Side A:

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

IN UTERO Remastered – Side B:

1. Very Ape

2. Milk It

3. Pennyroyal Tea

4. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

5. tourette’s

6. All Apologies

BONUS 10-INCH – Side A:

1. Gallons Of Rubbing Alchohol Flow Through The Strip

2. Marigold

BONUS 10-INCH – Side B:

1. Sappy

2. Moist Vagina

3. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

IN UTERO: 30TH ANNIVERSARY (DIGITAL SUPER DELUXE)

DISC 1

IN UTERO

Original Album Remastered

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

7. Very Ape

8. Milk It

9. Pennyroyal Tea

10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

11. tourette’s

12. All Apologies

BONUS TRACKS & B-SIDES

Remastered

13. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip

14. Marigold

15. Sappy

16. Moist Vagina

17. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

DISC 2

LIVE IN LOS ANGELES

Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

5. Come As You Are*

6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

7. Sliver*

8. Dumb*

9. In Bloom*

10. About A Girl*

11. Lithium*

12. Pennyroyal Tea*

13. School*

14. Polly*

15. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*

16. Rape Me*

17. Territorial Pissings*

18. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

19. The Man Who Sold The World*

20. All Apologies*

21. On A Plain*

22. Heart-Shaped Box

23. Blew*

24. Feedback Jam*

DISC 3

LIVE IN SEATTLE

Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

5. Come As You Are*

6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

7. Sliver*

8. Dumb*

9. In Bloom*

10. About A Girl*

11. Lithium*

12. Pennyroyal Tea*

13. School*

14. Polly*

15. Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle*

16. Milk It

17. Rape Me*

18. Territorial Pissings*

19. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

20. The Man Who Sold The World*

21. All Apologies*

22. On A Plain*

23. Scentless Apprentice*

24. Heart-Shaped Box*

25. Blew*

BONUS LIVE 1993/1994

26. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*

27. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*

28. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*

29. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*

30. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*

31. tourette’s (Live in New York)*

* Previously unreleased