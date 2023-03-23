Polyphia Announce Headlining 2023 North American Tour Dates

Prog virtuosos Polyphia have just announced a headlining North American tour featuring support from Domi & DJ Beck on most dates, with midwxst serving as the opener for a couple dates near the end of the run.

The group will be out in support of last year's standout album, Remember That You Will Die, which features the breakout track "Playing God," Loudwire's 2022 Song of the Year. It's the fourth studio album from the Tim Henson-led band and marks a continued evolution in experimentation with a myriad of styles, further distancing themselves from the more metallic origins heard on their 2014 debut, Muse.

Launching on Sept. 30 in Oklahoma, the trek will make 28 stops in all, including a Polyphia appearance a this year's Aftershock Festival on Oct. 7, with the final stop set for San Antonio, Texas on Nov. 3.

See the complete list of dates below and look for tickets to go on sale on March 24 at 10AM local time. VIP packagers are on sale now and a pre-sale will begin today (March 23) at 12PM ET/9AM PT where fans can use the code RTYWB.

Visit Polyphia's website for more ticketing information.

Polyphia 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion *

Oct. 01 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel *

Oct. 03 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre *

Oct. 04 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern *

Oct. 05 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield *

Oct. 07 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 09 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater *

Oct. 10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre *

Oct. 11 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo *

Oct. 12 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory *

Oct. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex *

Oct. 14 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom *

Oct. 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater *

Oct. 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue *

Oct. 18 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave *

Oct. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre *

Oct. 20 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

Oct. 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ History *

Oct. 24 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS *

Oct. 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner *

Oct. 26 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5 *

Oct. 27 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall *

Oct. 28 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore *

Oct. 29 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz *

Oct. 31 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern *

Nov. 01 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City #

Nov. 02 — Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Centre #

Nov. 03 — San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port #

* Domi & DJ Beck supporting

# midwxst supporting

