Possessed’s Jeff Becerra Responds to Claims That He Engaged Inappropriately With Teenage Fan

Possessed frontman Jeff Becerra has responded to a teenage fan's claims that he asked her for nude photos and spoke to her inappropriately.

Screenshots of a conversation that was allegedly between Becerra and the fan, a 16-year-old girl named Sophia, leaked online in November. Additionally, an audio clip from the alleged conversation was shared online (see below) where Becerra can be heard saying, "If I was your age, we would've had pretty little Mexican babies."

As a result, Sophia was invited on the Kill the Posers podcast to explain how her online friendship with the musician transpired.

Sophia's Claims About Her Conversations With Becerra

During the podcast, one of the first things Sophia touched on was a "bulge picture" that she supposedly received from the musician. He apparently deleted it, and thus she wasn't able to take a screenshot of it.

Sophia stated that she didn't leak the other text screenshots online, but had sent them to some of her friends and her boyfriend at the time. Once they started spreading online, she said people were harassing her and hurling insults at her over the situation.

Later in the conversation, Sophia admitted that she did have "a little bit of a crush" on Becerra, which was why she engaged with him. She asked him if he would have dated her back in the '80s.

During another one of their conversations, Sophia claimed that she told Becerra she was bored and was going to "goon," and he asked her to send pictures and to keep it a secret. She made other claims about instances where he made seemingly inappropriate comments as well, and asked her not to take screenshots of their chats.

"This shit is all just insane to me because I really didn't expect any of this stuff to happen because he's somebody that I really looked up to," she continued. "It's disappointing because all my friends knew I loved that band..."

Ultimately, Sophia explained that she went on the podcast to "spread awareness" because there's a "bunch of problematic shit going on" in the music scene.

"I just want to get the word out there and just let people know that pedos do not belong in the metal community whatsoever," she remarked.

Becerra Responds to Sophia's Claims

Becerra provided a statement to MetalSucks addressing the claims. The vocalist admitted to starting a conversation online with a 16-year-old fan and her boyfriend, as he apparently engages with fans online regularly.

The musician claimed he started speaking to the fan in August and gave her and her boyfriend VIP tickets to a Possessed show. However, after his surgery in October, he claimed that the fan "really started making off-color comments" and that he eventually blocked her.

He took full responsibility for being "too cavalier about it" and "making too many jokes," which he affirmed were taken out of context.

"Because of my condition I’m bedridden except for when I tour or go to doctor’s appointments. It is beyond ridiculous to think that I’d be chasing around young girls in my condition or that I would EVER want to, by any means. Never in a million years would I try to sneak around with a 16-year-old kid, I saw her as a fan," Becerra continued.

Read his full statement below.

There is something that I want to address with you before it gets out of hand. And hopefully clear things up. Or at the very least, add some perspective. During the time I was in hospital or shortly after, I responded and had a general correspondence with a 16-year-old fan and her boyfriend. Those of you who know me know that I have never had a problem chatting with any fans. I chat with people from all levels of society, backgrounds, and ages. And up til now I have never had any problems. I have known this particular person, who is coming out with allegations directed at me, since around August. I was always polite, kind, and proper. We had been texting each other with metal-related stuff. I wanted to help her and her boyfriend out with their band, and I gave them VIP tickets to my show. But in the few days directly after my surgery (in October) this person really started making off-color comments. Several times I said I’m not comfortable with this and let her know as kindly and gently as possible. I’m old enough to be her father, or grandfather for that matter. It was my mistake for not just saying, ‘hey enough’ and cutting it off at the very first sign. It was irresponsible for me not to, I did not want to hurt her feelings. I tried to sort of ease out of the conversation looking for an out so I could remove myself entirely from the situation on multiple occasions. I want to set the record straight because the way this is being portrayed online does not accurately show our interactions. My mistake was trying to be too cavalier about it, making too many jokes, especially when taken out of context and cut together it can seem damning. Keep in mind that these conversations were happening in between sleepless nights and pain filled days directly after my surgeries and during the time I was in the hospital or shortly afterwards and I wasn’t really focusing on it, but, I did tell her that it had to stop, and I was going to block her if she continued to send me messages. Beyond that, I was told after the fact by those close to me that I was sending them ramblings and nonsense’s during this time as well when I was heavily on pain medications. While she persistently messaged me to continue talking, I said no, I am blocking her. I felt this was a fan interaction and I did not feel as though I had done anything to make her feel threatened or uncomfortable based on the flow of the conversation. I never asked for anything or tried to pressure her into anything. She kept trying to get me to agree to text her something to the effect of a relationship plan of action which is OBVIOUSLY out of the question. Up until this point our conversations were always extremely light and proper. Right after I blocked her, she had connected with my ex-girlfriend who has a history of trying to paint me as negatively as humanly possible without substantiation. She chose to start publicly sending out calculated screenshots that were craftily strung together and wildly out of context. My ex-girlfriend also started spreading rumors about me and trying to create a false narrative back then, and a couple more times in between then and now. Lots of drama. And up until now, her motives have been more than transparent because people know me pretty well and because I do talk a lot and say ridiculous out of pocket things that are funny to me but not meaningful in any way. They’ve easily seen right through it. I’m also seeing a LOT of false narratives and outright lies. But I want to lay all doubts to rest and let you know that I am not and never have been anything but legitimate. I have been on this earth 56 years now and I’ve never had any problems of this kind, whatsoever. I worked my entire life and made my name and band around my exemplary reputation, my love of Metal, my love for my fans and my supporters. I’m a family man with two wonderful children. Many of you may not know this but other than touring and doctor’s appointments, I haven’t left the house for well over 15 years. Because of my condition I’m bedridden except for when I tour or go to doctor’s appointments. It is beyond ridiculous to think that I’d be chasing around young girls in my condition or that I would EVER want to, by any means. Never in a million years would I try to sneak around with a 16-year-old kid, I saw her as a fan. I am gonna end this by saying this. I know in my heart of hearts that I’ve made a mistake, coming from a place of harmless humor and the drive to recognize fans as friends, when I should be more mindful of the impression I give to the people I respond to, as I value the connection with my community above almost all else. I understand the perception of me and my actions and how I’ve disappointed my audience. I understand now that connecting with any and every fan that I can is irresponsible, not always helpful and can create an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry for the discomfort I have left with her and with all of you. Knowing that this is not a matter to take lightly, I can only say that no matter what happens going forward, I will have learned and continue to be a better man the best I can. My intentions were clear and never had any ill intent. My music is everything to me. I have put my entire life into my music. And all I wanna do is play for you and continue with this life that never seems to happen. And to those who have defended me, thank you, you are the best and the reason I keep going. Thank you for being so brave and caring. But first I gotta get well and get back to resting and recuperating. ???? ~Stay Blessed, Stay Possessed-~Jeff~