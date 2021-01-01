Post Malone Welcomes Slash + Chad Smith for Alice in Chains, Black Sabbath Covers

Post Malone's rock allegiance was showing once again on New Year's Eve. Though he's found success in the pop world, Malone continues to share his love for rock classics live, taking on Alice in Chains' "Rooster" and Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" with a very rock centric all-star band during his Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents: New Year's Eve livestream.

For these performances, Malone was joined by his longtime producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums. Slash would later get in on the fun as they delivered a full-on jam for Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."

Posty killed it on these two great covers, while also performing some of his original material during his set, Malone hit the vocal sweet spot on "Rooster," but "War Pigs" may have been the highlight here with allowances for the talent to show their skills.

Both Slash and Andrew Watt had moments where they took the lead with blistering guitar moments while Post Malone himself strapped on a guitar and joined them once the vocals were complete for the full-on jam. The full show Bud Light Seltzer Sessions New Year's Eve special can still be seen here with Post Malone's set kicking in around the 1 hour and 35 minute mark.

The "War Pigs" selection is fitting given Malone and Watt's close association with Ozzy Osbourne. Watt produced Osbourne's Ordinary Man album earlier this year which featured Smith on drums and Post Malone guesting on a pair of tracks.

Post Malone (With Andrew Watt, Chris Chaney + Chad Smith), "Rooster"