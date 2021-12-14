After multiple postponements, Primus finally got on the road on their 'A Tribute to Kings' tour, which found them playing Rush's classic A Farewell to Kings album in its entirety. Now, another tour leg has been confirmed with a 46-date trek set to begin in April of next year.

Joining Primus on the tour at select dates are Battles, Black Mountain and The Black Angels, though each show will only feature one special guest a night, so check listings carefully in regards to the opening act.

This latest tour leg will begin in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 15 and will finish up over two months later in Las Vegas on June 25 as Primus capably honor the legendary Canadian prog rock power trio by playing the technically-demanding 1977 albums which features six songs that total just over 37 minutes in length.

A special pre-sale, including VIP upgrade options go on sale at 12PM local time today (Dec. 14) and the general public on sale begins on Dec. 17 at 10AM local time.

For tickets and more information, head here and to view all the upcoming dates, read further below. Please be aware that the annotations accompanying the dates on the tour flyer and the ones listed down the page do not coincide and a key for the symbols can be seen beneath the list of upcoming stops.

Primus 2022 'A Tribute to Kings' North American Tour Dates

Primus

April 15 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion *

April 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre *

April 19 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre *

April 20 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders KC *^

April 22 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre *^

April 23 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee *

April 25 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre*

April 27 - New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre *^

April 30 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center *

May 03 - Miami Beach, Fla. @ The Fillmore *

May 04 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Mahaffey Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Arts *

May 06 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

May 07 - Saint Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

May 09 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium *

May 10 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre *

May 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall +

May 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall +

May 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia +

May 17 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre +

May 18 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre *

May 20 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre *

May 21 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater *

May 22 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount *

May 24 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre *

May 25 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ The Wind Creek Event Center *

May 27 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa *

May 28 - LaFayette, N.Y. @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

May 30 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall *

May 31 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

June 02 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Harris Pavilion *^

June 03 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre *

June 04 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts +

June 06 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre +

June 07 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place - Sid Buckwold Theatre +

June 09 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino +

June 10 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Expo Centre +

June 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Orpheum +

June 14 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield ~

June 15 - Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium ~

June 17 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium ~

June 18 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino ~

June 19 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic ~

June 21 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Arlington Theatre ~

June 23 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium ~

June 24 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center ~

June 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ~^

* with BATTLES

+ with BLACK MOUNTAIN

~ with THE BLACK ANGELS

^ Tickets are currently on sale for these performances