Primus Announce Rescheduled Rush Tribute Tour For Summer 2021
Primus have rescheduled their "A Tribute to Kings" tour, in which they will be performing Rush's A Farewell to Kings album in its entirety. Joining them in the summer of 2021 will be Wolfmother, The Sword and Battles, all appearing at select stops.
"Third time is the charm…we’ve postponed this 'A Tribute to Kings' tour twice now. Once, because we opted to help send Slayer on their way into retirement, and once because mother nature decided to slap us all into isolation with a nasty virus. This time, I will get to go out there and get my 'Geddy on.' I’ve got my Ricky shined up and have been practicing my Moog licks. 2020 has proven to be one nasty kick to the crotch on many levels," said Primus singer and bassist Les Claypool.
The visionary continued, "This nation is divided beyond anything I’ve ever seen; from who’s wearing masks or not to who’s treating folks with common dignity…or not. Let’s hope 2021 will resolve us all into some form of unity. As far as touring, it will be nice to be back in the saddle again, see y’all next summer... Geddy up!"
More information and tickets can be found at the Primus website. All tickets originally purchased for the corresponding 2020 dates will be honored for the shows taking place next summer. Refunds are also available with further information available here.
View the complete list of tour dates below.
Primus 'A Tribute to Kings' 2021 Tour Dates
With Wolfmother + The Sword
June 09 — Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center
June 11— Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 12 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
June 13 — New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre
June 15 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
June 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
June 18-19 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 22 — Asheville, N.C. @ Exploreacheville.com Arena
June 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 25 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live!
June 26 — Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion
June 27 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE
June 29 — Essex Junction, Vt. @ Midway Law at Champlain Valley Expo
July 01 — Westbrook, Maine @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
July 02 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre
July 03 — Scranton, Pa. @ TBA
July 05 — Lafayette, N.Y. @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards (no The Sword)
July 06 — Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
July 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre
July 09 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 10 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met
July 13 — Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach
July 15 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Outdoor
July 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 17 — Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
July 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion
With Wolfmother & Battles:
July 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre
July 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Amphitheater at White River Stage Park (no Battles)
July 23 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
July 24 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Harris Pavilion
July 25 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park
July 27 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders SKC
July 29 — Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom
July 30 — Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom
July 31 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Outdoors
Aug. 02 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Commerica Theatre
Aug. 04 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Aug. 06 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 07 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
Aug. 10 — Boise, Idaho @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden
Aug. 11 — Bonner, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Aug. 13 — Spokane, Wash. @ Riverfront Park
Aug. 14 — Redmond, Wash. @ Marymoor Park
With Battles:
Aug. 17 — Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield
Aug. 18 — Bend, Ore. @ Les Schab Amphitheater
Aug. 20 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theater
Where Does Les Claypool Rank Among the Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Bassists?