Primus have rescheduled their "A Tribute to Kings" tour, in which they will be performing Rush's A Farewell to Kings album in its entirety. Joining them in the summer of 2021 will be Wolfmother, The Sword and Battles, all appearing at select stops.

"Third time is the charm…we’ve postponed this 'A Tribute to Kings' tour twice now. Once, because we opted to help send Slayer on their way into retirement, and once because mother nature decided to slap us all into isolation with a nasty virus. This time, I will get to go out there and get my 'Geddy on.' I’ve got my Ricky shined up and have been practicing my Moog licks. 2020 has proven to be one nasty kick to the crotch on many levels," said Primus singer and bassist Les Claypool.

The visionary continued, "This nation is divided beyond anything I’ve ever seen; from who’s wearing masks or not to who’s treating folks with common dignity…or not. Let’s hope 2021 will resolve us all into some form of unity. As far as touring, it will be nice to be back in the saddle again, see y’all next summer... Geddy up!"

More information and tickets can be found at the Primus website. All tickets originally purchased for the corresponding 2020 dates will be honored for the shows taking place next summer. Refunds are also available with further information available here.

View the complete list of tour dates below.

Primus 'A Tribute to Kings' 2021 Tour Dates

Primus

With Wolfmother + The Sword

June 09 — Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center

June 11— Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 12 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

June 13 — New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre

June 15 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

June 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

June 18-19 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 — Asheville, N.C. @ Exploreacheville.com Arena

June 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 25 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live!

June 26 — Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

June 27 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE

June 29 — Essex Junction, Vt. @ Midway Law at Champlain Valley Expo

July 01 — Westbrook, Maine @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

July 02 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre

July 03 — Scranton, Pa. @ TBA

July 05 — Lafayette, N.Y. @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards (no The Sword)

July 06 — Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

July 09 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 10 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

July 13 — Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

July 15 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Outdoor

July 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 17 — Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

July 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

With Wolfmother & Battles:

July 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

July 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Amphitheater at White River Stage Park (no Battles)

July 23 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

July 24 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Harris Pavilion

July 25 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

July 27 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders SKC

July 29 — Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

July 30 — Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

July 31 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Outdoors

Aug. 02 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Commerica Theatre

Aug. 04 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 06 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

Aug. 10 — Boise, Idaho @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden

Aug. 11 — Bonner, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Aug. 13 — Spokane, Wash. @ Riverfront Park

Aug. 14 — Redmond, Wash. @ Marymoor Park

With Battles:

Aug. 17 — Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield

Aug. 18 — Bend, Ore. @ Les Schab Amphitheater

Aug. 20 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theater