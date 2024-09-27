Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ House Is Now an Airbnb – How You Can Stay

Prince's house from the legendary 1984 film Purple Rain has been restored in honor of the film's 40th anniversary and you can potentially stay there thanks to Airbnb.

The Minneapolis-based residence has been carefully curated to include real-life elements from Prince, including unreleased tracks, memorabilia and authentic wardrobe from Prince's own collection. The house serves as the ultimate tribute not only to the movie, but to the musician himself.

The Revolution's Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman have had a hand in the restoration and they're teaming up with Airbnb to welcome "fams" to the newly restored Purple Rain house.

“We were lucky enough to be a part of the music scene in Minneapolis during such a pivotal era for rock music, playing with Prince in one of the most successful bands of our generation and starring alongside him in the Purple Rain film,” state Prince's Revolution bandmates Melvoin and Coleman. “The Purple Rain house stands as a tribute to our dear friend Prince, the timeless character he brought to life, and the lasting impact he continues to have. We hope the space gives fans a glimpse into the eclectic world Prince created, and visitors walk away feeling a little bit closer to him as an artist and person.”

The Purple Rain House Airbnb Experience

Per Airbnb, the house will be available for 25 total one-night stays that will soon be bookable through Airbnb in partnership with Paisley Park Enterprises, LLC and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Each of the 25 stays will be booked between Oct. 26 and Dec. 14 with parties of up to four guests being able to reside for the overnight experience. Fittingly, each stay will be priced at $7 per person. (Queue up Prince's "7" right now).

You can get a closer look in the gallery below, but there are several notable design choices that you'll get to experience if you're able to book one of the 25 stays.

The downstairs decor includes purple velvet wallpaper and a vintage ‘80s stereo preloaded with songs that inspired "The Kid." Scan the QR codes you'll get Wendy and Lisa's personal commentary and insights.

The spa, decorated as a nod to the ‘When Doves Cry’ video, features a claw-foot tub, stained glass windows and provides the guests with a plush purple robe, a soothing face mask, and some lavender bath bombs.

READ MORE: Was Prince's Viral Rock Hall Guitar Solo an Act of Revenge?

The closet features some of Prince's most legendary outfits that are encased in glass for viewing, but for those who want to dress the part, a collection of '80s-inspired outfits, accessories and makeup has been provided.

The muse lounge provides instruments to play, Wendy and Lisa instructions on how to play the chorus of "Purple Rain" and pre-recorded audio of "The Kid" himself. There's also a secret door in the house that leads to a space filled with assorted Prince treasures including a faux vinyl album that contains seven clues that if answered correctly will reward you with something truly special.

There's also the bedroom that has been decorated to match the movie and you can stay up and sift through the singer's personal tape collection, which features one of Prince's demo recordings.

40 Years of Purple Rain

Purple Rain marked the acting debut of Prince, who also created the music for the film. The movie was budgeted at $7.2 million to make and it grossed $70.3 million worldwide making it a smash success. The film won an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score.

While the box office was great, the soundtrack fared even better. The corresponding compilation of music soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and spent more than 32 weeks in the Top 10. It generated five big singles including "When Doves Cry," "Let's Go Crazy," "Purple Rain," "I Would Die 4 U" and "Take Me With U."

The soundtrack album has been certified 13 times platinum in the U.S.

How Can You Book the Purple Rain House?

As you might expect, there's going to be heavy demand. And with only 25 bookings, it could be difficult to get your spot. To keep things fair, fans can start requesting to book the home on Oct. 2 at 6AM PT through Oct. 6 at 11:59PM PT and the 25 bookings will be chosen at random. You can do so through the Airbnb link for Prince's Purple Rain home. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Minneapolis.

Photos From Prince's Restored Purple Rain House Take a look inside the newly restored Prince 'Purple Rain' house that will be open to Airbnb guests. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire