How Your Band Can Open for Puddle of Mudd on 2020 Tour

Puddle of Mudd have over a dozen tour dates scheduled between early March and mid-May and are encouraging bands in each city to engage in an online "battle of the bands" to compete for an opening spot at each stop.

Frontman Wes Scantlin formally opened the competition on social media, sharing a video which outlined the details. Artists in the surrounding area of each tour date can upload a video of their music as well as some basic information about their group and the name of the city they're hoping to open in. The deadline is two weeks before the show and Puddle of Mudd will determine which band will be selecting for the corresponding dates.

Get more details in the video shared on Puddle of Mudd's Twitter page, seen directly below. Check further down the page to see the band's upcoming tour dates.

Last year, Puddle of Mudd released Welcome to Galvania, their first album since issuing Volume 4: Songs in the Key of Love & Hate in 2009. Between releases, Scantlin endured a plethora of legal issues while dealing with substance abuse. He was even incarcerated at one point, ultimately viewing the sentence as a blessing from God.

Puddle of Mudd 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

Mar 07 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Mar 08 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

Mar 14 — Stateline, Nev. @ Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa

Mar 21 — Houston, Texas @ The Studio at Warehouse Live *

Mar 28 — La Mesa, Calif. @ Muddfest

April 11 — Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note Harrison

April 17 — New Brockton, Ala. @ Bama Slam Saloon

April 18 — San Antonio, Texas @ Fiesta Oyster Bake

May 01 — Thibodaux, La. @ Thibodaux Fireman's Fair

May 08 — Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175 Sports Eatery

May 09 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 10 — Inman, Kan. @ 365 Sports Complex

May 15 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ The Capitol Room at HMAC

May 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ WMMR - Radio Show

May 17 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels

*with Hinder, Drowning Pool, Trapt, P.O.D., Tantric, Sick Puppies, (həd) p.e.