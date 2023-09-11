Days after Puddle of Mudd released their first album in four years, a Michigan venue has declared it won't ever book the Wes Scantlin-led band again.

Puddle of Mudd were scheduled to play The Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan, over two nights on Sept. 15 and 16. However, an update from The Machine Shop this week says those shows are now canceled. In a statement, the venue blamed Scantlin and forbade Puddle of Mudd from rescheduling the show, effectively banning the act from the venue.

The Machine Shop also claimed Puddle of Mudd have canceled all their upcoming concerts. However, that remains unconfirmed from the band at this point. (Check Loudwire.com for updates.)

READ MORE: 11 Infamous Rock Star Arrests

"Puddle of Mudd has cancelled all their upcoming concerts including the shows September 15 and 16 at The Machine Shop," the Flint-based venue wrote in a post on Facebook on Sunday (Sept. 10).

"This is not a 'due to circumstances beyond our control' cancellation," the venue added. "This is 100% Wes. The Machine Shop, his band and everyone involved are very disappointed. We will not be postponing the shows as we are not ever rescheduling Puddle of Mudd. All tickets purchased through Etix will be automatically refunded. All hard tickets can be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you and please know that all of us at The Machine Shop appreciate your support and understanding."

Puddle Of Mudd vocalist Wes Scantlin live in concert Wes Scantlin (Brigitte Engl, Getty Images) loading...

Did Puddle of Muddle Cancel Everything?

As of now, Puddle of Mudd have not provided their own update via social media or their website. However, the Etix page for the Sept. 16 gig does show the performance as canceled.

In addition to the Flint shows, StubHub lists two other upcoming Puddle of Mudd shows — Oct. 28 in Ohio and Nov. 17 in Illinois. It's currently unclear if those are now canceled. Per Setlist.fm, Puddle of Mudd last played Sept. 2 in Las Vegas.

Puddle of Mudd History

Scantlin has a history of behavior that has thwarted previous Puddle of Mudd shows. In 2021, he walked offstage in Wisconsin after arguing about the lights. He exited a show mid-song in Dallas in 2017. The year prior, he scolded a sound person and left the stage in Pennsylvania. He later entered rehab and said he'd achieved a year of sobriety in 2018.

Puddle of Mudd's latest, Ubiquitous, arrived Sept. 8. It contains the country-leaning single "Cash & Cobain." Prior to last week, the group hadn't released a studio album since 2019's Welcome to Galvania.

Want more rock and metal news delivered to you? Sign up for the Loudwire newsletter and download the Loudwire app for that and more.

The Machine Shop's Post - Sept. 10. 2023

Puddle of Mudd, "Cash & Cobain"