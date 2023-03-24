Queen + Adam Lambert Announce ‘The Rhapsody Tour’ Fall 2023 North American Dates

Queen + Adam Lambert are back to rock North America one more time, announcing fall North American dates for "The Rhapsody Tour."

The trek is set to launch Oct. 4 in Baltimore, Maryland and will hit stops in the U.S. and Canada through a Nov. 11 finale in Los Angeles. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed toward the bottom of the page.

For fans wondering, Queen view the show as an evolution of the performances that they were putting on prior to the pandemic. "We were changing it and improving it as we went, and we are now going through all of those improvements again when it comes to this American leg," says drummer Roger Taylor to Billboard.

When asked about the changes to the set and production, guitarist Brian May was coy, explaining, "Well, we’re not gonna tell you that much, we don’t want to spoil it. [laughs] But the nice things is that the material is what ultimately gives the ideas, and we’re able to develop those ideas as we go along. We get to throw more and more stuff in, production-wise."

Lambert chimed in, "I will say, the technology has come so far, even in the 10 years that we’ve worked together. It gives us so much freedom when it comes to what we want to create, what environment we want to put around a song. We have all of these toys that we get to play with, which we all get a big kick out of. We have an amazing creative team that work with us — I mean, we add something in a couple of days if we have a cool idea. Once the show kicks off, the show is never locked. It’s never the same show every night, we have the ability to throw a new song in, move the set around, change the visuals. There’s so much freedom."

As for whether or not this is the band's final run, May commented, "Let me be clear, this is not a farewell tour. You can always do one more time … and then one more time … and then another time after that!"

Tickets for "The Rhapsody Tour" will go on sale next Friday (March 31) at 10AM local time via Live Nation.

Queen + Adam Lambert 'The Rhapsody Tour" Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Oct. 04 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 08 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 27 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Nov. 02 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 05 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Nov. 08 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium