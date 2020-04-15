Queen’s Brian May Urges Veganism During Pandemic: ‘Eating Animals Has Brought Us to Our Knees’

Queen guitarist Brian May took up the Vegan Challenge to start the new year and he's still going. May has now also spoken about veganism and feeling that part of the issue with the pandemic comes from people eating animals.

Talking with NME, May stated, "If you want to get deep into it, I think we should be looking again at whether we should be eating animals. That’s a central issue here, this pandemic seemed to come from people eating animals and it’s becoming more well known that eating animals is not the greatest thing for our health."

As an animal activist, May has maintained a plant-based diet since the beginning of the year, feeling it more aligned with his beliefs. "To go vegan was just a decision, and I haven’t been preachy about it," said the guitarist. "But now we’ve seen more of the effects of how eating animals has brought us to our knees as a species. I think it’s time to re-examine our world in a way that doesn’t abuse other species."

He adds that while the pandemic has provided its fair share of drawbacks, there are things to be learned from it as well. He recently told ITV News, “When we come out of this, I think there will be some great lessons we have learned. I hope we remember the lessons that we’ve learned — that we can work from home, the cars can stop, the planes can stop, the air can get clear. I mean, suddenly we can all breathe again. That’s gonna save countless lives. There’s no animals being knocked down on the roads anymore, and our wildlife rescue is experiencing a tremendous difference."