Removal of Suggestive Song From Kids Version of Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits’ Causes Outcry

The Queen song "Fat Bottomed Girls" has been removed from a new kid-specific version of the classic rock band's Greatest Hits collection available on the children's music player Yoto, causing an outcry regarding the apparent censorship from some internet commenters.

Yoto Player is a screen-free kids' audio player for children 3–12. It has a programmable night light and clock, its own podcast and various family-themed music channels. The revised Queen Greatest Hits is available through its app for purchasing content, similar to how iTunes works on Apple.

It should be noted that "Fat Bottomed Girls" has not been removed from any other version of Queen's Greatest Hits, which was first released in 1981 and has since been re-packaged and re-released in various forms all over the world. The song has only been subtracted from the Yoto version.

But that didn't stop commenters online from debating the merits of removing the track, with some signaling that the move relates to ideas surrounding themes of "wokeness" and "cancel culture."

"Signs of an industry eating itself," one commenter said. "If you still listen to big labels/manufactured stars, you're poisoning your mind."

Another seemingly opposed to the track list change added, "I would have thought 'Fat Bottomed Girls' would have been a song of body positivity."

However, another online offered that it had "not been cut from Queen's Greatest Hits either to 'appease' nor due to 'woke cancel culture.' It's simply been left off the version on a new kid friendly streaming service for 6-14 year olds. But why let the truth get in the way of another wokeness story."

Should Kids Not Hear It?

"It is woke gone mad," one purported music industry insider said of the song's removal on Yoto to the Daily Mail (Aug. 19). "Why not appreciate people of all shapes and sizes like society is saying we should, rather than get rid of it. It's outrageous."

The Telegraph proposed that Universal, Queen's record label, considered the 1978 single written by Queen guitarist Brian May as an ode to voluptuous women to be "too raunchy" for younger listeners.

Yoto calls the revised Greatest Hits collection "the ideal introduction to the music of Queen for young music lovers and the perfect soundtrack to kitchen dance parties, road trip singalongs, bedtime air guitar sessions and much, much more."

