Queen will appear on a set of postage stamps in the U.K. The "Bohemian Rhapsody" rockers' classic lineup of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon will be represented alongside a slew of the band's albums on 13 stamps from the Royal Mail. They're available to pre-order now.

That makes Queen only the third rock band ever to be commemorated on postage stamps in the country, as Spin pointed out Monday (June 22), following The Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd in 2016. The unique stamps will see an official public release on July 9.

"It's hard to put into words what I feel when looking at these beautiful stamps," May marvels in a press release. "Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years ago, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream come true. Sometimes it's strange to wake up and realize the position in which we are now held — we have become a national institution! And nothing brings this home more than this incredible tribute."

Adds Taylor, "What an honour. We must be really part of the furniture now!"

Among the 13 stamps, the band's influential albums Queen II (1974), Sheer Heart Attack (1974), A Night at the Opera (1975), News of the World (1977) The Game (1980), Greatest Hits (1981), The Works (1984) and Innuendo (1991) get memorialized. Four further stamps portray each band member, and the final stamp shows a seated, black-and-white group shot of the act in the '70s.

"With their truly original, theatrical sound and effortless ability to mix musical styles, Queen are rock royalty," Royal Mail's Philip Parker says. "We pay tribute to one of the most loved bands of all time with these stunning stamps."

At Royal Mail's website, all of the Queen stamps are available to be obtained together in a Queen Presentation Pack. They can also be purchased in a number of other arrangements.

Go here to place an order and get more info on the Queen stamps.

shop.royalmail.com