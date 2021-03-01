Queen fans can now challenge their rhythmic chops in an entirely new way with Queen: Rock Tour. That's the classic rock act's first official mobile video game that lets players perform along to some of the group's distinctive hits. It's available now for Android and iOS devices.

Twenty Freddie Mercury-sung numbers — including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions" and "I Want to Break Free" — can be accessed at 10 different virtual concert venues. High scores let players access Queen trivia and exclusive archival photos.

Check out some screenshots from Queen: Rock Tour and view a trailer for the game down toward the bottom of this post.

The game arrives at an unprecedented moment for rock fans, as live concerts have been nil for a year since the coronavirus pandemic changed the way people can gather. Queen themselves had planned a big European tour to celebrate their 2021 Golden Jubilee — 50 years since their 1971 recruiting of bassist John Deacon — which has now been put off until 2022.

In the meantime, Queen lovers can make up for it with Rock Tour.

"Be a Lockdown Rock Star!" Queen guitarist Brian May raved of the game in a press release on Monday (March 1). "No turning back!!!"

The game's developers aimed to "push the boundaries of music and gaming with a fun and rewarding experience that would put players in Queen shoes at pivotal points in their career, and make them perform in real-time Queen's live music," explained creative director Cedric Ratajczak.

Andrew Kronfeld, a marketing exec at Universal Music Group, added that Queen are "globally recognized as one of the most iconic and important bands in history. Decades after their first live shows together and following on from the huge worldwide box office success of the Bohemian Rhapsody biopic, their popularity continues to grow every year. We hope the launch of Rock Tour will introduce their inimitable rock legacy and catalog to a new generation of fans through this unique new gaming experience."

Get Queen: Rock Tour by going here (Android) or here (iOS).

Disney / UMG

Disney / UMG

Disney / UMG

Disney / UMG

Disney / UMG

Queen: Rock Tour Mobile Game Trailer