Queen and Adam Lambert have just released a reimagined version of “We Are the Champions” to celebrate the heroic health care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The iconic band has turned their victory anthem completely outward, into “You Are the Champions.”

Queen recorded the 2020 song internationally from isolation, with Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert laying down their tracks from their respective homes in London, Cornwall and Los Angeles. “The result, now finished off, mixed and mastered, is being released under a new title — all proceeds going toward COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization,” a statement reveals.

“By each playing our part and addressing the difficult times we are all sharing we will win this challenge,” the band says. “During this time our thoughts and thanks are with those dedicated medical heroes standing up to the battle daily on our behalf. They are the champions. You are the champions…”

“It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for Humanity against the insurgent coronavirus. Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS," says Brian May. "That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!!”

Roger Taylor adds, “As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society. Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a one hundred per cent effort by our governments to protect them. They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions.”

“It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the frontline all over the world that we dedicate our performance. Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength,” concludes Lambert.

Watch Queen's quarantine video for "You Are the Champions" below.

Queen + Adam Lambert - 'You Are The Champions' (New Lockdown version! Recorded on mobile phones!)