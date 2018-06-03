Queens of the Stone Age's guitarist has his new "castle." According to the Los Angeles Times, Troy Van Leeuwen, who also plays in Gone Is Gone, just purchased a new estate in the outskirts of Los Angeles in the city of Camarillo for $1.85 million.

The traditional two-story home sits on three acres of land. The home opens to a foyer with a chandelier, with a spacious kitchen. The floor plan fits five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, with a master suite that has been redesigned. Outside, there is a covered lounge with a fireplace overlooking an infinity pool. Other outdoor features include a gazebo, veranda and a fountain.

A number of photos from the home may be seen below while a full gallery can be viewed via Redfin.

Van Leeuwen and his Queens of the Stone Age bandmates continue to promote their latest album Villains on tour. See their current dates listed here.

Troy Van Leeuwen's Camarillo Home

