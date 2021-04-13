Quicksand Embrace the Isolation With New Song ‘Inversion’

Quicksand have just dropped their first highly energized new song of 2021 with the arrival of "Inversion."

This marks the band's first music since 2018 Triptych Continuum EP, which followed on the heels of 2017's Interiors album that was their first new album since reuniting.

The trio of singer-guitarist Walter Schreifels, bassist Sergio Vega and drummer Alan Cage have delivered a song brimming with vitality. Speaking about the new track, Schriefels explains, “The music to ‘Inversion’ was very squatter punk at first. To get something going vocally I started singing in an English Niel Nausea kind of vibe (Nausea are a peace/squatter punk band from the Lower East Side of Manhattan). The lyrics reflect the push and pull of being very connected through technology while at the same time being the most emotionally isolated group of humans to ever walk the planet and fun stuff like that.”

Get a closer look at the lyrics and the new Tetsunori Tawaraya-animated video done by Los Angeles-based artist Rob Fidel below. If you like what you hear, the song is available via streaming platforms at this location. At present, the song exists as a stand-alone single.

Quicksand, "Inversion" Lyrics

Distant populations going nowhere

So far away from us, you wouldn’t know where

Opposite of you, opposite of me

Generations leveled and taken by the sea

Inversion

10 thousand saints who haven’t got a chance

Invisible people in a sacred expanse

What is it with you? What is it with me?

Distant populations you never even see

Out of sight, out of mind

Willingly blind Inversion

So far away from us

Quicksand, "Inversion"

Quicksand, "Inversion" Artwork

Epitaph Records