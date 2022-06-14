Clutch Cling to Childhood Fun on New Song ‘We Strive for Excellence’ + Announce North American Tour With Helmet + More
Clutch have a new album coming soon and as fans await those precious details, the band is keeping everyone satiated with the new song "We Strive for Excellence" and the announcement of a headlining tour with support from Helmet, Quicksand and JD Pinkus.
"'We Strive for Excellence' looks back fondly on childhood summers filled with grand plans gone awry, inexplicable bruises, untreated injuries, and of course, the timeless wisdom of Evel Knievel," singer Neil Fallon says of Clutch's second new single this year, which follows the release of "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)."
Musically, there's no surprises here and that's just fine because Clutch again deliver on what they've always done best — a steady, bobbing groove with plenty of push and pull, bluesy guitar licks, driving bass lines, forceful and anthemic drumming with Fallon's knack for storytelling and bravado taking the spotlight.
Listen to the song below.
On Sept. 13, Clutch's 26-date tour will kick off in Toronto, Ontario, which is the lone Canadian stop on the run, which comes to an end on Oct. 16 in Chicago, Illinois.
Look for tickets to go on sale on Friday (June 17) at this location and view the complete list of tour dates further down the page.
Clutch, "We Strive for Excellence" Lyrics
I have a hammer, a box of nails
Two M80s' and punk sticks
My uncle's favorite Farrah Fawcett lighter
A Schwinn hurricane with BMX grips
We deliver where Knievel failed
What's a little bit of tetanus?
Pledge allegiance to the denim flag
And strive for excellence
Yes we do
We strive for excellence
Yes we do
The dinner bell ain't calling me home
I found at least a dozen two by fours
Marine grade plywood
No six million dollar men
No retakes, no Hollywood
One and done, feet off the pedals
Naive elegance
Salute the denim, light the pyro
And strive for excellence
Yes we do
We strive for excellence
Yes we do
The dinner bell ain't calling me home
You're in the cub scouts, right?
I believe I need a tourniquet
I can hear my mama calling
Hand over that snake bite kit
We deliver where Knievel failed
What's a little bit of tetanus?
Pledge allegiance to the denim flag
And strive for excellence
Yes we do
We strive for excellence
Yes we do
We strive for excellence
Yes we do
We strive for excellence
Yes we do
Yes we do
We strive for excellence
Clutch, "We Strive for Excellence"
Clutch, Helmet, Quicksand + JD Pinkus 2022 Tour Dates
Sept. 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Sept. 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square
Sept. 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ Hammerjacks
Sept. 18 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Sept. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Sept. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder than Life*
Sept. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Sept. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Sept. 27 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues
Sept. 29 - Houston Texas @ Warehouse Live
Sept. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct. 01 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Oct. 02 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's
Oct. 04 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren
Oct. 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent
Oct. 07 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock*
Oct. 08 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House
Oct. 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre
Oct. 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO
Oct. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ the Depot
Oct. 13 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 14 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Oct. 15 - West Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
Oct. 16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
*Clutch only