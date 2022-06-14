Clutch have a new album coming soon and as fans await those precious details, the band is keeping everyone satiated with the new song "We Strive for Excellence" and the announcement of a headlining tour with support from Helmet, Quicksand and JD Pinkus.

"'We Strive for Excellence' looks back fondly on childhood summers filled with grand plans gone awry, inexplicable bruises, untreated injuries, and of course, the timeless wisdom of Evel Knievel," singer Neil Fallon says of Clutch's second new single this year, which follows the release of "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)."

Musically, there's no surprises here and that's just fine because Clutch again deliver on what they've always done best — a steady, bobbing groove with plenty of push and pull, bluesy guitar licks, driving bass lines, forceful and anthemic drumming with Fallon's knack for storytelling and bravado taking the spotlight.

Listen to the song below.

On Sept. 13, Clutch's 26-date tour will kick off in Toronto, Ontario, which is the lone Canadian stop on the run, which comes to an end on Oct. 16 in Chicago, Illinois.

Look for tickets to go on sale on Friday (June 17) at this location and view the complete list of tour dates further down the page.

Clutch, "We Strive for Excellence" Lyrics

I have a hammer, a box of nails

Two M80s' and punk sticks

My uncle's favorite Farrah Fawcett lighter

A Schwinn hurricane with BMX grips

We deliver where Knievel failed

What's a little bit of tetanus?

Pledge allegiance to the denim flag

And strive for excellence Yes we do

We strive for excellence

Yes we do

The dinner bell ain't calling me home I found at least a dozen two by fours

Marine grade plywood

No six million dollar men

No retakes, no Hollywood

One and done, feet off the pedals

Naive elegance

Salute the denim, light the pyro

And strive for excellence Yes we do

We strive for excellence

Yes we do

The dinner bell ain't calling me home You're in the cub scouts, right?

I believe I need a tourniquet

I can hear my mama calling

Hand over that snake bite kit

We deliver where Knievel failed

What's a little bit of tetanus?

Pledge allegiance to the denim flag

And strive for excellence Yes we do

We strive for excellence

Yes we do

We strive for excellence

Yes we do

We strive for excellence

Yes we do

Yes we do

We strive for excellence

Clutch, "We Strive for Excellence"

Clutch, Helmet, Quicksand + JD Pinkus 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Sept. 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

Sept. 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ Hammerjacks

Sept. 18 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Sept. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder than Life*

Sept. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Sept. 27 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

Sept. 29 - Houston Texas @ Warehouse Live

Sept. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 01 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 02 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

Oct. 04 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

Oct. 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

Oct. 07 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock*

Oct. 08 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Oct. 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

Oct. 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

Oct. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ the Depot

Oct. 13 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 14 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Oct. 15 - West Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

Oct. 16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

*Clutch only