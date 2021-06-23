Quicksand Reveal New Song ‘Missile Command,’ Announce New Album + Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Quicksand's "Inversion" is no longer a standalone track as the New York-based band have revealed details for their fourth studio album, Distant Populations, and served up a second single titled "Missile Command."

The new track gives listeners a chance to get lost in the song, opening with a hypnotically fuzzed out low end groove before the song explodes into a heavier chorus. Walter Schreifels says of the song, “It really kind of focuses on Sergio’s (Vega) whole motif in a very simple way. He and Alan (Cage) just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me. I just felt like it's a kind of song that is very us, but we hadn't written it yet.” Check out the lyrics for "Missile Command" below and listen to the track in the player at the bottom of this post.

Quicksand, "Missile Command" Lyrics

There is no reason for this collision

Apologies rain all season, forever

I love you now more than I ever did

When it rains I can’t change your mind

True worlds bring

As lights fill up the sky

You better get used to it

Wishing you were here for this decision

I don’t want to be wrong

I don’t want to mislead

Stations of our present

You’re more than I’ll ever need

Can’t explain why you change your mind

And it rains

True worlds bring

As lights fill up the sky

You better get used to it

It takes its own shape

"Missile Command" is set to follow "Inversion" off of the upcoming Distant Populations album, which is due digitally on Aug. 13 with a vinyl release following on Sept. 25. See about picking up the album here.

Speaking about the record's duality, examining our simultaneous existence in individual relationships and as part of a mass society, Schreifels adds, “Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart. We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones.”

You can check out the Distant Populations track listing and artwork below. And look for Quicksand returning to the road this fall with their newly announced tour dates listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 25) and can be purchased here.

Quicksand, "Missile Command"

Quicksand, Distant Populations Artwork + Track Listing

Epitaph

1. Inversion

2. Lightning Field

3. Colossus

4. Brushed

5. Katakana

6. Missile Command

7. Phase 90

8. The Philosopher

9. Compacted Reality

10. EMDR

11. Rodan

Quicksand 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 28 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Sept. 29 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony

Oct. 1 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Tellus 360

Oct. 2 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Oct. 4 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

Oct. 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

Oct. 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Oct. 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

Oct. 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Oct. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

Oct. 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Oct. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour

Oct. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Valley Bar

Oct. 19 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf

Oct. 21 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Oct. 23 - Houston, Texas @ Studio @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Hell)

Oct. 26 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Oct. 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

Oct. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ The Bowery Ballroom

Oct. 31 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of the Living Arts

