Quicksand Reveal New Song ‘Missile Command,’ Announce New Album + Fall 2021 Tour Dates
Quicksand's "Inversion" is no longer a standalone track as the New York-based band have revealed details for their fourth studio album, Distant Populations, and served up a second single titled "Missile Command."
The new track gives listeners a chance to get lost in the song, opening with a hypnotically fuzzed out low end groove before the song explodes into a heavier chorus. Walter Schreifels says of the song, “It really kind of focuses on Sergio’s (Vega) whole motif in a very simple way. He and Alan (Cage) just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me. I just felt like it's a kind of song that is very us, but we hadn't written it yet.” Check out the lyrics for "Missile Command" below and listen to the track in the player at the bottom of this post.
Quicksand, "Missile Command" Lyrics
There is no reason for this collision
Apologies rain all season, forever
I love you now more than I ever did
When it rains I can’t change your mind
True worlds bring
As lights fill up the sky
You better get used to it
Wishing you were here for this decision
I don’t want to be wrong
I don’t want to mislead
Stations of our present
You’re more than I’ll ever need
Can’t explain why you change your mind
And it rains
True worlds bring
As lights fill up the sky
You better get used to it
It takes its own shape
"Missile Command" is set to follow "Inversion" off of the upcoming Distant Populations album, which is due digitally on Aug. 13 with a vinyl release following on Sept. 25. See about picking up the album here.
Speaking about the record's duality, examining our simultaneous existence in individual relationships and as part of a mass society, Schreifels adds, “Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart. We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones.”
You can check out the Distant Populations track listing and artwork below. And look for Quicksand returning to the road this fall with their newly announced tour dates listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 25) and can be purchased here.
Quicksand, "Missile Command"
Quicksand, Distant Populations Artwork + Track Listing
1. Inversion
2. Lightning Field
3. Colossus
4. Brushed
5. Katakana
6. Missile Command
7. Phase 90
8. The Philosopher
9. Compacted Reality
10. EMDR
11. Rodan
Quicksand 2021 Tour Dates
Sept. 28 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Sept. 29 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony
Oct. 1 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Tellus 360
Oct. 2 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Oct. 4 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
Oct. 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro
Oct. 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Cafe
Oct. 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
Oct. 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom
Oct. 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
Oct. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos
Oct. 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Oct. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour
Oct. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Valley Bar
Oct. 19 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf
Oct. 21 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
Oct. 23 - Houston, Texas @ Studio @ Warehouse Live
Oct. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Hell)
Oct. 26 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
Oct. 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
Oct. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ The Bowery Ballroom
Oct. 31 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of the Living Arts
