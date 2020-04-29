Just over one year ago, Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and given only six months to live. In this time, his medical expenses have piled up and his friends have launched a crowdfunding page to help offset some of these costs.

Though the 68-year-old rocker is still with us, he said in a recent update that "the survival rate is only 10 percent for one to five years," adding, "Nonetheless I am very grateful to be alive."

A goal of $10,000 has been set on the GoFundMe page, which was created by Banali's close friends Peter and Eden Beckett. On the page, the couple detailed some of the major events that have taken place over the last year, from the surprise diagnosis after the drummer entered the hospital with "leg pain and shortness of breath" through his treatment regimen up to the current times.

The statement reads, in part,

Frankie has been determined to beat it since he was diagnosed. He has undergone 17 rounds of chemo so far, and several palliative procedures to ease symptoms and has been able to make it past the one year point and even continue playing with the band. It has been a very difficult, painful and agonizing journey that is not nearly over. He has been getting second opinions, out of network follow up biopsies, infusions, and treatments of alternative therapies that have kept his body strong enough to withstand the chemo. This endeavor has accumulated a mountain of medical expenses and now with the pandemic canceling or postponing the entire spring touring season he now being hit financially from the other side as well.

Grateful for the efforts, Quiet Riot tweeted, "We know it's tough for everyone right now, but a go fund me [sic] has been set up for Frankie Banali's expenses. If you're able to contribute it will be much appreciated. If not please share. Thank you."

To make a donation, head here.

Quiet Riot's 14th album, Hollywood Cowboys, was released last year.