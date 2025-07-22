In the 1980s, these 10 acts just barely avoided one-hit wonder status, but which is their third best song?

The decade was littered with one-hit wonder bands, but some acts managed to squeeze out another hit song helping them to evade that tag. Quite a few of those acts came from heavy rock and metal, including the first "metal" band to ever top the Billboard 200 album chart.

We're talking about Quiet Riot, who in 1983 climbed the charts with Metal Health that was bolstered by two smashes — "Cum On Feel the Noize" and "Bang Your Head (Metal Health)." But can you name a third song from the band? We took a closer look to uncover their third best song.

And what about the supergroup that came and went within a year? We're talking about The Power Station, the collective of Duran Duran's John and Andy Taylor, Chic's hard-hitting drummer Tony Thompson and singer Robert Palmer. They had two big hits right out of the gate, but touring and promotion was curtailed for the band when Palmer exited to work on his next solo record. Did they have a third best song?

READ MORE: The Second Best Song of 10 1980s One-Hit Wonders

Yes, two hits are better than one! But that still leaves some pretty extensive catalogs that have gone overlooked. So let's take a deeper dive and salute some of the great material these two-hit wonders from the '80s have served up.

Check out the third best song of 10 1980s two-hit wonders below.

The Third Best Song of 10 1980s Two-Hit Wonders They avoided one-hit wonder status, but which songs beyond their two hits warrant more recognition. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire