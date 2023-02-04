Why Red Hot Chili Peppers Fans Are Vowing to ‘Never Go Again’ After Recent Sydney Show

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently embarking on their extensive Global Stadium Tour in support of their latest pair of studio LPs: 2022’s Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. Whereas most RHCP shows are guaranteed to please audiences, their recent performance in Australia was apparently so disappointing that some devotees are vowing to miss all future RHCP concerts.

This past Thursday (Feb. 2), the band played Accor Stadium in Sydney (with Post Malone). Although their roughly two-hour show – according to Setlist.fm – included plenty of varied material, news.com.au reports that “longtime fans have accused Red Hot Chili Peppers of an underwhelming . . . concert with not enough hits, and some have even claimed they will never see them perform again.”

In response to Accor Stadium celebrating “an amazing first night,” for example, one Facebook fan posted: “Terrible show last night. Hundreds of people walked out early. Extremely boring set list had the crowd half asleep.” Likewise, Ultimate-Guitar confirms, another social media user declared: “Been their biggest fan all my life and after that concert would never go again. Played a few old songs but mostly new rubbish that no one knows.”

To be fair, there have also been plenty of positive reactions to the performance. Specifically, someone tweeted: “Mad props to the person slamming the boomer style sense of entitlement of ppl wanting to turn up 2 a Triple M live stage show. Band release new albums since ur a teenager and you’re disappointed that they play them not that song you got drunk to that time?”

You can view some more mixed reactions below:

As for what RHCP actually played, you can see the full setlist below. Once you do, let us know what YOU think of it!

Red Hot Chili Peppers Setlist — Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia (Feb. 2, 2023) [via setlist.fm]

01. "Intro Jam"

02. "Can't Stop"

03. "The Zephyr Song"

04. "Here Ever After"

05. "Snow (Hey Oh)"

06. "Eddie"

07. "Throw Away Your Television"

08. "Reach Out"

09. "Soul to Squeeze"

10. "Nobody Weird Like Me"

11. "These Are the Ways"

12. "The Heavy Wing"

13. “Californication"

14. “Pea"

15. “The Drummer"

16. "Black Summer"

17. "By the Way"

18. "Sir Psycho Sexy"

19. "They're Red Hot" (Robert Johnson cover)

20. "Give It Away"