Red Hot Chili Peppers Book 2024 North American Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a 2024 North American tour, in addition to the few dates that they already had booked for next year.

The run, which is an extension of their Unlimited Love tour, will kick off in late May in Ridgefield, Wash. and wrap up at the end of July in St. Louis. The special guests for the tour come from a wide array of backgrounds, with Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand and IRONTOM opening select dates.

See the full itinerary below. The general sale for tickets starts this Friday (Dec. 8) at 10AM local time on the band's website.

The rockers had a big year in 2022, having released both Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen in a six-month period. The former reached the top of the Billboard 200 while the latter peaked at No. 3 on the chart, and they've toured around the world in support of the releases since.

Prior to this tour announcement, the Chili Peppers already had three performances booked for this coming February, two in California and one in Arizona. You can see all of their upcoming dates on their website as well.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 North American Tour Dates

May 28 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

May 31 – Quincy, Wash. @ The Gorge +

June 2 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheater +

June 5 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre =

June 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

June 18 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

June 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

June 26 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

June 28 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

July 2 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake =

July 5 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

July 12 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

July 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage ^

July 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center #

July 25 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center @

July 30 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ With Wand and IRONTOM

* With IRONTOM

~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM

