Red Hot Chili Peppers Recording New Album With John Frusciante

The rock gods continue to shine upon us all. With the reunion of Red Hot Chili Peppers and guitarist John Frusciante, no specifics were revealed at first, but now, it’s been confirmed that a new album from the band’s classic lineup is coming.

2019 was the year of reunions, with bands like Rage Against the Machine, My Chemical Romance and Motley Crue announcing comebacks. Right before 2019 was over, however, another huge reunion broke with Red Hot Chili Peppers announcing the departure of Josh Klinghoffer and, “with great excitement and full hearts,” the return of Frusciante.

During promotion for his new art exhibit, drummer Chad Smith briefly spoke about RHCP’s future with Frusciante. “I was given strict orders for this interview: ‘DON’T TALK ABOUT THE BAND,’” Smith tells Rolling Stone. “But, yes, John is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We’re psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we’ll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record. We’re all real excited to make new music.”

When asked to clarify whether Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently recording a new album, Smith responded, “Yes. That’s all I can say.”

The band’s most recent album, 2016’s The Getaway, was the second to feature Klinghoffer since Frusciante’s leave in 2009. It was the second time he departed from the band; the first being in 1992.