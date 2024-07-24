Do You Remember These Bands Who Played Woodstock ’99?

The headlines were plenty, with Limp Bizkit, Korn and Red Hot Chili Peppers getting much of the attention from Woodstock '99, but not every band was an A-lister. Do you remember these bands who played the ill-fated Woodstock '99?

For every Dave Matthews Band, The Offspring, Kid Rock and Rage Against the Machine, there were plenty of acts such as Full Devil Jacket, Oleander and Reveille that were filling out the early stages of the day.

Yes, Woodstock '99 turned violent and chaotic by the time was all said and done, but prior to all the mayhem, the Woodstock stages provided a platform for some lesser-known acts to get their music out there. How well do you remember these Woodstock '99 performers and what happened to their careers after? Let's dredge up some memories for you with these Woodstock '99 bands that may have fallen off your radar.

Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire