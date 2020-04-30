Remember Reno 911!, the comedy show that mocked law enforcement series like Cops? Well, it's coming back, and will soon be available to stream directly on your smartphone. One of the new episodes features the comical musician "Weird Al" Yankovic portrayed as Ted Nugent.

The show aired from 2003 until 2009 on Comedy Central, and even resulted in the film Reno 911!: Miami. On May 4, the show will make its return on the streaming service Quibi, meant for smartphones.

In a new trailer to promote the return of the series, Yankovic can be seen portraying a very patriotic Nugent — cowboy hat and all. His appearance in the clip is brief, so you'll just have to tune into Quibi to see the full episode. See the trailer below.

"Finally, some good news in the world — after an 11-year hiatus, one of the funniest shows of all time is BACK!" Yankovic shared on his Twitter with some photos. According to Stereogum, Tim Allen, Patton Oswalt, Dave Holmes and Ron Perlman will also guest-star in the series reboot.

Reno 911! 2020 Trailer