Report – Guitar Center Employee Commits Fraud to Get Revenge on Rude Customers

A Cleveland-area Guitar Center employee has reportedly been busted after confessing to copying the credits cards of some rude customers and running up a bill.

According to Cleveland.com, the 18-year-old Guitar Center employee hailed from the Cleveland suburb of Maple Heights and supposedly racked up over $5,000 in charges.

The fraud was initially brought to light when management learned from a customer that a charge was made at the store for an item that wasn't his. A further investigation uncovered that the teen employee had also charged $5,087 to the credit cards of two other customers that had shopped at the Guitar Center location.

According to the clerk, he admitted that he chose his victims on how they treated him while at the store. He supposedly chose customers who were rude to him, used foul language or made situations bad for him as those he decided to target with the fraudulent purchases.

The article did not state where any further action was taken against the employee after the fraud was discovered.

What Other Guitar Center Crimes Have Recently Occurred?

Though an employee was at the center of this issue, the Guitar Center chain has faced a number of challenges from customers this year as well.

In June in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, WHP 21 reported that a Delaware man was busted for allegedly stealing three guitars from an Lancaster Township store. Judeau Brown, 29, of Newark, was accused of hiding in the drop ceiling of the store and waiting until the store closing to commit the theft. The guitars were estimated to have cost more than $9,400.

In Boardman, Ohio in May, police were called after four guitars were reported missing from the Guitar Center store, per WKBN 27. The alleged theft was guessed to have taken place over multiple days between May 2 and May 10. Combined, the guitars were estimated to have cost around Combined, the guitars are worth nearly $10,500.

Meanwhile, Hartford's WFSB Eyewitness 3 News reported that a shoplifting suspect made off with an estimated $4,000 worth of guitars from a Guitar Center location in Southington, Connecticut in January.