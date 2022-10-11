There’s a ‘Reptilian Christian Christ Violence’ Band That Bathes Fans in Blood at Shows

Thought you knew every subgenre of heavy music? Well, how well versed are you on Reptilian Christian Christ Violence? If you're not, then perhaps the hardcore punk-leaning Cancer Christ can be your entry way, with the band starting to pick up some attention for their theatrically bizarre performances.

As tipped by The Mirror, the band recently played Los Angeles' Barroom Blitz where they attempted to "cleans the damned" with bloodbath baptisms. But the fun doesn't stop there with no-ring wrestling matches taking place as well and as displayed in a series of Instagram photos, the fun carried out into the streets with a flamethrower being used as the audience members gathered around.

The band said of the show, "Thursday was nuts and beautiful and insanely historic," before later adding, "Thanks also to our newest Church member @not_alex_kent_ for these biblical moments in time that prove, without a doubt, that God is not dead! God bless you all!"

A closer look at their Instagram reveals footage and photos from past shows as well, including a wedding ceremony that took place at a Cancer Christ show.

So who are Cancer Christ and what are they all about? The band's website reads, "Cancer Christ has seen the ailing not too distant future of this godless world. Our bleak existence needs a new, stronger word of God. Cancer Christ is the imperfect vessel to wage a holy war against those who wish to profit from a dying prophet’s words. Cancer Christ understands evil must be fought with true words and even truer actions; fire must be met with fire, darkness must be met with searing and powerful holy light."

They also share an inclusive message stating, "The mission of Cancer Christ is to find lost souls to take up arms in this new and uncertain heavenly body. We accept all: black, white, gay, straight, trans and all others that wish to fight evil wherever it spews its putrid and vile wickedness."

The band's leader, Anthony Melhaff, told No Echo in a 2021 interview, that after living a life of sin and darkness, he decided to serve punk rock in the name of faith. "I stand for all the would-be scum that never considered Jesus an option," says the musician, adding, "For the millions of demon worshippers that think Satan is tough or sick or down. I stand to let all those bitches know that God bitch slapped Lucifer out of heaven and only then did that punk-bitch become Satan. God fucks the hardest and he’s ready to fuck the world, whether you believe or not."

The band has already issued several videos for songs with titles such as "The Blood of Jesus" and "Do You Wanna Go to Heaven." They also have a Wacko X Cancer Christ 7" split that you can pick up here.