The reunited Meanstreak have just released "Giant Speaks," their first song in over 30 years and it appears on their forthcoming EP, Blood Moon, which will be released on February 2nd.

"Giant Speaks" first appeared on the New York band's 1989 demo The Other Side and this marks it's first recording for an official release. With beefy riffs and a robust production, the track feels right at home in the modern day and for Meanstreak it's as if no time had passed at all, sounding in top form.

Formed in 1985, Meanstreak released their lone full length Roadkill in 1988. They got back together in 2022 and supported Dream Theater's John Petrucci on his solo tour where he was joined by Mike Portnoy. Notably, three of Meanstreak's members are married to musicians in Dream Theater.

Meanstreak Lineup

Bettina France - Vocals

Martens Myung - Bass

Yael Rallis - Drums

Marlene Portnoy - Guitar

Rena Sands Petrucci - Guitar

Listen to the newest recording of "Giant Speaks" below.

Meanstreak, "Giant Speaks"

Martens Myung comments, "Meanstreak musically is heavy, melodic, and fun, like hanging out with your besties headbanging, singing, and screaming at the top of your lungs on your way to a great concert. So proud of our new music and can’t wait for the world to hear!!!"

"The Meanstreak reunion has been nothing short of incredible!! It’s been almost 30 years and once we were together, it felt like not a day had passed," adds Marlene Portnoy, "Making music with these talented ladies has been the highlight of my life and I’m so excited to see what the future holds for all of us."

Rena Sands Petrucci notes, "We realized this Meanstreak reunion had to happen when we had a Zoom party during the pandemic. We weren’t sure if it would go over after 28 years apart but during a two-month U.S. tour, the crowds were overwhelmingly supportive and gave us the strength and determination to finish our Blood Moon EP and continue our never-ending journey. We can’t wait to get on the road again and share our new material with our amazing fans!!!"

"Meanstreak as a band is kind of a Gestalt philosophy," says Bettina France, "I mean Meanstreak has lasted so long because we all perceive ourselves as one sound. The five of us are the sum of its parts. That is, we all bring different attributes that are uniquely ourselves but playing together as a band makes us the One. No one else sounds like us when we are all together. I am she as you are he as you are me – 'Goo goo g’joob'"

"I always thought we had something unique and special," Yael Rallis offers. The chemistry and energy is undeniable to witness between the band on and off stage with all the shows and road stories of metal under our belts…We laugh…a lot ! The music ! It all comes right back. (So many reunions of bands we align with since covid hit.) Our two month tour of USA and Canada proved metal horns and fists in the air are alive and well. Our first international appearance and a blast! Would love to get across the big pond, hit Japan, Australia, U.K., Europe with my Meanstreak girls. Hell, let’s open for Maiden, King Diamond, Anthrax and Dream Theater all over again! Passports ready, LFG!"

Meanstreak, Blood Moon EP Artwork

Meanstreak, 'Blood Moon' Step Off Records loading...

Visit the Meanstreak website for more details.