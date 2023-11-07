Richie Sambora Says ‘It’s Time’ for Bon Jovi Reunion – ‘I Feel Younger Than Ever’

In recent years, guitarist Richie Sambora has been suggesting there is a possibility of a reunion with Bon Jovi, making it apparent he has a desire to return after leaving the group in 2013. In a new interview with People, the Bon Jovi co-founder asserts that "it's time" for the reunion to take place and that this year is the group's 40th anniversary.

While a potential reunion remains murky, Sambora did confirm that a Bon Jovi documentary is currently in the works, which should excite fans and possibly help foster an even greater demand to see another original back in the lineup.

“There's a documentary that's being done about the band and stuff that I've participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it's going to make everybody happy,” Sambora assesses, keeping the focus on the fans when adding, “I mean, essentially, that's why you do it at this point.”

Reflecting on his legacy as part of the legendary group, Sambora continues, “I think that we wrote a lot of songs that changed a lot of people's lives just by letting them have a good time. I know that's what music did to me … kept me company. And I hope that I can reflect that in what I do.”

“So yeah, it definitely could happen. It's just a question of when everybody's ready to go do it," the guitarist says of a reunion, understanding that "it will be a big, massive kind of undertaking.”

In February earlier this year, Sambora said he and the band were "talking about" a reunion, but nothing had progressed beyond discussions. And as recently as September, the guitarist confirmed he had spoken with Jon Bon Jovi

That timeline remains uncertain and Sombora is "not sure" what that situation would look like, noting that "it's got to be right, that's all."

“It's time to do it, though,” he reasserts, touching on how he physically feels at 64 years old, stating, "This is our 40th anniversary, but I feel younger than ever. I'm having a ball.”

Sambora last performed with Bon Jovi in 2018 at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and it's been his only appearance with the band since leaving in 2013 to focus on family and other personal issues.

