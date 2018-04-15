Watch Bon Jovi Get Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Congrats are in order for Bon Jovi, who have entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were inducted during a ceremony last night (April 14) in Cleveland, joining a class that included the Moody Blues, the Cars, Dire Straits, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Howard Stern did the honors for the band, with one of the night's more entertaining speeches. "It’s an honor to be here tonight for these guys. I’ve known them since they started," said Stern, joking that in 1987 he "was on a date with Richie Sambora. We met the hottest chick and had a threesome."

The radio jock also went on to compare the band's staggering sales marks to assorted human tragedies, adding, "Let me give you an idea of what the number 130 million means, and it means a lot. Now, the bubonic plague only killed 50 million people. The atom bomb only killed 225,000 people. Six-hundred-and-twenty-five–thousand people died in the Civil War. Peanuts compared to 130 million."

The speech, seen in fan-shot video above, also included a sing-along of "Wanted Dead or Alive," ending with Stern telling Bob Dylan to "eat shit."

For those wondering, Bon Jovi did include former member Richie Sambora and Alec John Such in the night's festivities, with the two musicians joining their current lineup onstage for performances of "You Give Love a Bad Name," "It's My Life," "When We Were Us" and "Livin' on a Prayer." Fan shot video of "Livin' on a Prayer" can be seen below.

The ceremony will air as an edited special on HBO May 5, but you can also see their backstage press room chat below.

See Fan-Shot Video of Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" Rock Hall Performance

Watch Bon Jovi's Backstage Press Chat at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame