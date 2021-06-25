Ringo Starr Drops Legal Battle Against ‘RingO’ Penis Rings

Beatles drumming legend Ringo Starr has dropped his legal battle against Screaming O Pleasure Products, who sell a line of RingO penis rings.

Starr filed suit against the company in 2019, objecting to the name of the penis rings. In his complaint, Starr claimed the brand was “identical in appearance, sound, connotation and pronunciation” to his own name. "Consumers will likely believe that Opposer's [Starr's] newest venture is sex toys — and this is an association that Opposer does not want."

Though most mentions of the RingO brand include the capital ‘O’, there are a few instances online where the products are categorized under the “Ringo Collection.”

But the hard-fought battle has now reached a happy ending. A settlement has been made between the two parties, with the penis ring makers promising they’ll "avoid any activity likely to lead to confusion" between their product and Ringo Starr. The deal adds that the name can only be used for adult sex aids and desensitizing sprays, and must include a space between ‘Ring’ and ‘O’.

Screaming O Pleasure Products

According to the BBC, the trademark ‘Ringo’ is used for various products in the U.K., including mop wringers, biscuits and a hormonal contraceptive vaginal ring. A quick Google search for "Ringo products" in the U.S. also brings up links to herbal oils, anti-fungal creams, dog toys, ring cleaner, recliners, eJuice and more.