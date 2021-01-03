Rob Halford Dons Leather Assless Chaps to Ring in 2021

He may be "hell bent for leather," but part of Rob Halford's New Year's Day attire was missing the fabric altogether. Having a little fun to kick off 2021, the Judas Priest singer donned a full black leather look while posing with his black cane, but a second photo slide on Instagram showed his chaps were missing the bottom leaving his backside exposed.

“Which way to the stage! happy new year maniacs see you on tour," posted Halford with a series of hashtags (#heavymetal #ink #tattoo #new #year #goodvibes #show #live #music #tour #metal #community #picoftheday #style #fashion #art #love #family #friends #fans #one #world #peace #respect #all) accompanying the post.

As you might expect, the Instagram post drew quite a bit of attention with over 82,000 "likes" at press time. There were also quite a few comments, including a hilarious exchange with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner who wrote, "Bro! Next tour, less is more. haha." Halford responded back, "70 this year bro no fucks left!"

Judas Priest are currently working on their follow-up to 2018's Firepower album. Halford has also been making the press rounds of late promoting his newly released Confess autobiography.