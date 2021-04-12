Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has posted a video on his Instagram asking metal fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to help bring concerts back as soon as possible. The vocalist completed his vaccination cycle a few weeks ago.

“Hi everyone. This is your Metal God, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, sending you a massive shoutout of thanks to our metal community for doing the right thing by getting the life-saving vaccine that will eventually eradicate COVID-19 around the world,” he said in the beginning of the video.

Halford pointed out the sense of union he feels within the metal community, and says it's common sense that if more people are vaccinated, we'll have the opportunity to attend live music events again sooner than later.

“You know, common sense states that by having the jab, we’re opening up one of the most important areas that we have so desperately missed, which is being side by side, horns way up at clubs, theatres, arenas and festivals where who we are and what we live for is tangible and real with the bands we love," he continued. "So let’s get those amazing vibes and feelings back faster."

“I urge those of us who have not yet been vaccinated to please step up. Judas Priest and all bands everywhere are made complete by playing live for our fans."

The rocker then provided the link to an online COVID vaccine resource center called Madetosave.org, where people can find more information about the vaccination process.

Watch the video below.