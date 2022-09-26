Rob Trujillo Names the Best Song to Introduce People to Metallica (And It’s Not What You Think)

Rob Trujillo has named the best song to serve as the introduction to any person who isn't already a Metallica fan and, no, it's not what you think! Neither "Master of Puppets" nor "Enter Sandman," but it is a song from the Master of Puppets album.

“For me that’s pretty easy," Trujillo tells Revolver of his decision in the latest part of their ongoing 'Point of Entry' editorial series. It hardly feels like a decision that could be made with such ease, especially since one of Metallica's hits ("Enter Sandman") has not just served as a gateway to the band's music, but to all of heavy metal as well. And with such distinct stylistic eras, the task seems like it could be nearly impossible.

But Trujillo is confident and names "Disposable Heroes" as the perfect introductory song.

"And the reason is because it’s really in a lot of ways — especially in metal — the perfect balance of what I call ‘power groove,'" he explains, going on to share a personal connection with the track.

"I liked that song before I even joined the band. I used to go running in the hills in the Santa Monica mountains to prepare for Suicidal Tendencies tours. I had three or four cassettes that motivated me: one of them was Master Of Puppets, and then, like, [Slayer's] Reign In Blood and [Metallica's] Ride The Lightning were in there, too. That’s how I really, really dissected and discovered Master Of Puppets," adds Trujillo.

"‘Disposable Heroes‘ has that groove that leans more in that sort of headbanging kind of funky zone… Slayer has that, too, with certain songs," he reasons, "And then at the same time it shifts gears, and you get the speed in there. It’s very well-crafted and has a little bit of everything, well, not even a little bit, it’s got a lot of everything. It’s always one of my go-to classic Metallica songs. Now, I know some people call it a deep cut … but ‘Disposable Heroes‘ would be my go-for-broke Metallica classic song right there, ’cause it has everything.”

It's also Slipknot singer Corey Taylor's all-time favorite Metallica song.

At a Q&A session at the Mad Monster Party convention earlier this year, Taylor was asked about his favorite 'Tallica track and he called out "Disposable Heroes" without hesitation.

"I flipped the [Master of Puppets] tape and that first song is fucking 'Disposable Heroes' and all of a sudden I just had my head ripped off," he recalled. "I was just like, 'This is the greatest fucking song.' That riff is so stupid rad. I can't even fucking explain it. The song just kept building and building and building... yeah, to this day it's my favorite fucking Metallica song. It's so rad."

