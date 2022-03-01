Corey Taylor Names His All-Time Favorite Metallica Song + It’s a Deep Cut

Slipknot's Corey Taylor was one of the many celebrity guests at the Mad Monster Party convention that took place from Feb. 18-20 in Charlotte, North Carolina. At the event, the singer and horror fanatic sat down for a question and answer session with fans, where he named his all-time favorite Metallica song.

The session lasted over 45 minutes and was filmed nearly in full by a fan in attendance. The questions were wide-ranging, from asking about advice for new musical artists, whether he would ever consider running for political office (not a chance) and more.

After some comedic banter with one fan, Taylor was asked about his favorite Metallica song, which prompted a vivid childhood memory as he singled out one Master of Puppets track in particular.

"'Disposable Heroes,'" the Slipknot frontman replied without the slightest hesitation.

"That song... you guys have got to remember, when that album came out [in 1986], I was young and I walked to buy the tape at the local Sam Goodie, which, for some of you [who don't know] is a fucking record store and a longer story than I want to get into," he continued, "So I walked to the local mall to buy the tape at Sam Goodie. I had my fucking Walkman with me and I listened to it all the way... Side One is a fucking clinic — such a clinic. Classic. So rad."

There's no arguing that the sequence of "Battery," "Master of Puppets," "The Thing That Should Not Be" and "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" is among the strongest first halves of any metal album, but it was the start of the second half that really caught Taylor's ear.

"I flipped the tape and that first song is fucking 'Disposable Heroes' and all of a sudden I just had my head ripped off," he recalled. "I was just like, 'This is the greatest fucking song.' That riff is so stupid rad. I can't even fucking explain it. The song just kept building and building and building... yeah, to this day it's my favorite fucking Metallica song. It's so rad."

Watch the full Q&A below.

The track is a bit of a deep cut, especially when it comes to the live set. As much as Metallica switch up their sets each show, "Disposable Heroes" has only been played 160 times live (as of date of publication, via setlist.fm), with 73 of those instances across 1993 and 1994.

Meanwhile, elsewhere during the session at the convention, Taylor suggested that Slipknot would be dusting off some songs they haven't played live in a very long time, as well as including some others fans have been requesting, when they hit the road on the Knotfest Roadshow later this year. See those dates here.

Corey Taylor: Q&A at Mad Monster Party Convention