Rob Zombie + Alice Cooper Announce 2023 Tour With Ministry + Filter

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have just announced a co-headlining Freaks on Parade North American tour with support from Ministry and Filter.

The traveling sideshow will begin Aug. 24 in Dallas, Texas and roll until Sept. 24 in Phoenix, Ariz. Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 3 at 10AM local time.

Zombie and Cooper have toured together in the past on their Gruesome Twosome tour in 2010. Zombie called it “by far the best tour” he’d ever been on. Zombie toured under the Freaks on Parade banner in 2022, but with Mudvayne co-headlining with the horror rock legend.

Zombie continues to tour off his latest studio album, 2021’s The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. Alice Cooper released his most recent LP the same year with Detroit Stories, actually getting him his first No. 1 album in Germany.

Freaks On Parade Tour Art Live Nation loading...

Rob Zombie / Alice Cooper 2023 Tour Dates:

Aug. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 26 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 30 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 01 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 02 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 05 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 06 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 08 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 09 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 10 – Hartford, Conn. @ The XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 16 - Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

Sept. 19 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 20 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 23 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 24 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

*Non-Live Nation Date