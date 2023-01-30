Rob Zombie + Alice Cooper Announce 2023 Tour With Ministry + Filter
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have just announced a co-headlining Freaks on Parade North American tour with support from Ministry and Filter.
The traveling sideshow will begin Aug. 24 in Dallas, Texas and roll until Sept. 24 in Phoenix, Ariz. Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 3 at 10AM local time.
Zombie and Cooper have toured together in the past on their Gruesome Twosome tour in 2010. Zombie called it “by far the best tour” he’d ever been on. Zombie toured under the Freaks on Parade banner in 2022, but with Mudvayne co-headlining with the horror rock legend.
Zombie continues to tour off his latest studio album, 2021’s The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. Alice Cooper released his most recent LP the same year with Detroit Stories, actually getting him his first No. 1 album in Germany.
Rob Zombie / Alice Cooper 2023 Tour Dates:
Aug. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 26 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 30 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 01 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 02 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Sept. 05 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 06 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 08 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sept. 09 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 10 – Hartford, Conn. @ The XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 16 - Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
Sept. 19 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 20 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Sept. 23 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Sept. 24 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
*Non-Live Nation Date