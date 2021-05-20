Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx Lead New Soundtrack Supergroup L.A. Rats

The past year has opened the door for artists to collaborate more than ever and one of the newest pairings has given us the hard rocking supergroup L.A. Rats, consisting of Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx, John 5 and Tommy Clufetos. The group is set to make their musical debut tomorrow (May 21) with a cover of the Geoff Mack-penned classic "I've Been Everywhere."

The song has been penciled in as one of the key cuts to be featured on the new soundtrack for the Netflix film The Ice Road starring Liam Neeson. The film is set to arrive on June 25 with the soundtrack dropping the same day.

It's fairly easy to connect the dots between the collective with John 5 currently serving as Zombie's guitarist while drummer Tommy Clufetos has been part of Zombie's band in the past. Sixx, meanwhile, has a long-running friendship with John 5 and they've shared the stage together at shows over the years. John 5 also helped out writing material for the Motley Crue film adaptation of The Dirt.

The globe-trotting track "I've Been Everywhere" was initially penned in 1959 by Geoff Mack and has been covered often, with Hank Snow making it a chart-topping country hit in 1962. Johnny Cash, Lynn Anderson, Asleep at the Wheel and others have also covered the song over the years.

Even though the L.A. Rats are a group of hard rock musicians, The Ice Road soundtrack leans heavily country with Tim McGraw, Jason Isbell, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and more filling out the track listing.

News of the supergroup started to spread Wednesday as Zombie, Sixx and John 5 all shared the L.A. Rats logo on their social media accounts. It has not been revealed if the group will record additional music beyond the lone soundtrack contribution that's set to arrive tomorrow.